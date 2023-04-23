The Last Gameboard Reveals All Options Available On Launch The Last Gameboard has officially left beta testing and has been released, both online and through select GameStop locations.

The team behind The Last Gameboard has officially released the product this week, showing off their answer to a digital board game platform. This all-new digital tabletop option for 1-8 players offers users the ability to host concurrent play and use physical game pieces, as they give you retain the tactile feel of board games while engaging in the digital options. Each game includes immersive soundtracks, real-time game piece interactions and animations, and access to a library that the team has slowly been building up over time, and still growing. The team has officially put the item up for sale as you can buy it right now for $800, both online from their own show and coming to select GameStop locations. We got more info and images below of the board for those looking to maybe buy it.

As the only portable social gaming console that enables users to host synchronous play and use physical game pieces, The Last Gameboard maintains the tactile feel of board games while enjoying the digital benefits – from immersive soundtracks, real-time game piece interactions and animations, and access to hundreds of games in an instant. Other key features include: