The Last Oricru Receives Release Date At Gamescom 2022

Prime Matter and developer GoldKnights revealed some news during Gamescom 2022 for The Last Oricru as the game now has a release date. The team dropped both a brand new trailer and a new developer diary on players this week as the news came that the game will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X on October 13th, 2022. Enjoy both of the videos below as we now wait out the next six weeks for the game's arrival.

The Last Oricru is a story-driven action RPG, that puts you in the middle of an ongoing conflict between two races, on a partly terraformed planet, isolated from outer space by a protective barrier. Your decisions will bring interesting twists into the gameplay, as you can heavily influence the conflict and its outcome. You will experience hundreds of intense fights in a brutal medieval meets sci-fi world, where every decision has its consequences. Level up your hero, improve your skills before facing one of many boss fights and get ready for an unprecedented amount of possibilities.

Dig into the forgotten past of the world. Uncover the conspiracy behind the events that take place as you play. Let sides of the conflict make you understand their motives for fighting or disregard everything and everyone and just make the world burn. The story of the Last Oricru is complex and it may take multiple different play-throughs to make all pieces of the puzzle finally click together. Massive decision tree in which your decisions lead to different outcomes, affecting story, characters, game endings but also visuals of levels or even the gameplay flow. Every action, sub-quest or life taken can affect your reputation with each faction. There are multiple ways to play through The Last Oricru and no right or wrong decision. Your decisions will shape the fate of the world, literally.