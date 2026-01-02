Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: NIS America, The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Beyond The Horizon

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Beyond The Horizon Adds Recap Trailer

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Beyond The Horizon has a new trailer available, as they catch players up on the story headed into the game

Article Summary Nippon Ichi Software drops a recap trailer for The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Beyond The Horizon sequel.

Catch up on the story so far as the new game picks up where the previous Trails entry left off.

Explore Calvard Republic with three protagonists and uncover secrets threatening all of Zemuria.

Experience evolved gameplay with new mechanics, customizable parties, and high-stakes challenges.

Nippon Ichi Software has released a new trailer today for The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon, providing players with a brief recap to bring them up to speed. The trailer, which you can check out here, is basically full of spoilers from the previous game, designed to catch you up to where the sequel picks up so you have a better understanding of where they're headed. Enjoy watching it, as the game is still expected to be released for PC and consoles on January 16, 2025.

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Beyond The Horizon

The future of an entire continent is at stake in this milestone entry in the Trails series! Explore the vast Calvard Republic with three different protagonists, nurture connections, and master powerful skills in both real-time and turn-based battles as you uncover the secrets at the core of Zemuria! Van Arkride and the members of Arkride Solutions are back, and this time the future of the entire Zemurian continent is at stake!

The people of Zemuria await the launch of humanity's first foray into space with bated breath. A sudden invitation from Marduk to cooperate in a high-tech training exercise sets Van, Ashen Chevalier Rean Schwarzer, and Father Kevin Graham on a collision course with the secrets at the very core of Zemuria. Their paths may diverge, but the ultimate question remains the same: Just what lies beyond the edge of the horizon?

All Trails Lead Here: Paths from across Zemuria intertwine with higher stakes than ever before as the Trails series enters its final chapter!

Paths from across Zemuria intertwine with higher stakes than ever before as the Trails series enters its final chapter! Gameplay, Evolved: New gameplay mechanics such as Shard Commands, Awakening, and the time-freezing Z.O.C. give you an unprecedented amount of options in both Field and Command Battles!

New gameplay mechanics such as Shard Commands, Awakening, and the time-freezing Z.O.C. give you an unprecedented amount of options in both Field and Command Battles! Dream Teams: Gather allies from all over Calvard and beyond and put a stop to Ouroboros' machinations in the Grim Garten, a dungeon that you can take on with your own custom party!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!