The Legend Of Heroes: Trails From Zero Gets New Gameplay Trailer

NIS America dropped a brand new trailer this past week for The Legend Of Heroes: Trails From Zero, showing off more of the gameplay. Much like previous entries, we're given a pretty good look at the turn-based combat for the JRPG, as developer Nihon Falcom has put a lot of work into doing the series justice and giving every character a chance to shine. There's a lot to love about this trailer, especially when seeing the characters work as a unit and show off what a team can really do. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on September 27th for PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

Experience Crossbell in this exciting chapter from the renowned The Legend of Heroes series! The site of an ongoing territorial struggle between the Erebonian Empire and the Republic of Calvard, Crossbell has developed into a prosperous city-state and one of the continent's leading economic centers. After three years away from his hometown, Lloyd Bannings returns in order to follow his late brother's footsteps and join the Crossbell Police Department. However, when he arrives, he finds he's been assigned to the Special Support Section, a new division that handles odd jobs and minor requests. He meets his new teammates, which include Elie MacDowell, the granddaughter of the city's mayor; Randy Orlando, a womanizing ex-soldier; and Tio Plato, a young tech genius.

Though their department is mocked by the media and looked down on by the rest of the CPD, Lloyd and his friends continue to fight to make their city a better place. As they do, however, they slowly come face-to-face with the criminal corruption gripping their city. Little do they know just how deep the shadows of Crossbell City go…