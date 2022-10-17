The Legend Of Heroes: Trails To Azure Story Gets A Release Date

NIS America revealed the official release date for The Legend Of Heroes: Trails To Azure, along with a brand new trailer to show it off. We now know that the team will be releasing the game for PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch in North America on March 14th, 2023. With Europe happening on March 17th and Oceania on March 24th. You can enjoy the trailer down at the bottom as we now start learning more about the game.

Set just a few months after the events of Trails from Zero, a temporary peace has settled over Crossbell and the Special Support Section find themselves with newfound fame and status, thanks to their heroic actions. However, the peace is soon broken with the rise of multiple organizations with ulterior motives. Framing these growing tensions is the increasing pressure from the Erebonian Empire and the Republic of Calvard, with Crossbell caught between them. With the safety of their home and the foundations of their team now on the line, Lloyd and his allies must gear themselves for the threats that loom ahead. Little do they know that Crossbell will soon become the stage for a climactic conflict that will determine its future…

Crossbell's Finest Forces: Experience new combat features introduced by Trails to Azure, including Burst, Back Attack, and even your own customizable car. Also, meet a few familiar faces from the Trails of Cold Steel series!

Power From The Past: Import save data from Trails from Zero for a different story experience, including additional event scenes and entirely new scenes! Also, use your save data from Trails to Azure for bonuses in the upcoming release of Trails into Reverie!