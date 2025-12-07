Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: 3goo, 4PGP: Four-Player Grand Prix

4PGP: Four-Player Grand Prix Announced For February 2026

Go back to the '90s with a bit of racing style, as 4PGP: Four-Player Grand Prix will arrive in February for Steam and Nintendo Switch

Article Summary 4PGP: Four-Player Grand Prix brings '90s arcade racing action to Steam and Nintendo Switch in February.

Up to four players can race together locally via split-screen or online with GameShare on Switch 2.

Features classic game modes like Quick Race, Championship, and Time Attack with unlockable cars and tracks.

Accessible for all skill levels with four difficulties, Assist Mode, and modern 4K/120fps support on Switch 2.

Developer and publisher 3goo have announced their latest racing title, 4PGP: Four-Player Grand Prix, will be coming to PC and Nintendo Switch. This is a particularly nostalgic return to form, as they have created a '90s arcade-style multiplayer racing game, similar to those found in arcades one year, and then ported to a PlayStation or N64 the next year. Not a ton of overblown options or frills, a lot of the bells and whistles you'd normally see aren't here. Just straight-up racing against your friends on various tracks where skill, timing, and a little luck will be what you need to win. Enjoy the trailer and info here fromt he team, as it will be released on February 5, 2025, for Steam and both Switch 1 & 2.

4PGP: Four-Player Grand Prix

4PGP: Four-Player Grand Prix is a multiplayer arcade-style racing game for players of all skill levels, blending the feel of classic 90s racers with the performance of modern titles. Up to four players can race together locally in split-screen. With GameShare on Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, players can race together locally or online. Players choose from Rookie, Novice, Veteran, and Expert difficulty settings, and can hop into Quick Race, Championship, and Time Attack Modes across multiple tracks from around the world. As they improve, racers expand a growing collection of unlockable cars and keep coming back to chase faster times and closer finishes.

Arcade Racing for Every Skill Level: Four difficulty settings, Rookie, Novice, Veteran, and Expert, as well as an Assist Mode for younger racers, making it easy for newcomers to jump in while giving experienced racers a real challenge.

Four difficulty settings, Rookie, Novice, Veteran, and Expert, as well as an Assist Mode for younger racers, making it easy for newcomers to jump in while giving experienced racers a real challenge. Multiplayer Mayhem with Game Share: Race solo or with up to four players in split-screen, and join friends with GameShare locally on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, or play online with others on Nintendo Switch 2 via GameChat.

Race solo or with up to four players in split-screen, and join friends with GameShare locally on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, or play online with others on Nintendo Switch 2 via GameChat. Multiple Game Modes: Hop into Quick Races for instant fun, tackle a full set of courses in Championship Mode, or chase perfect laps in Time Attack Mode.

Hop into Quick Races for instant fun, tackle a full set of courses in Championship Mode, or chase perfect laps in Time Attack Mode. Unlockable Tracks and Vehicles: Race and unlock an expanding lineup of 14 circuits and build out your collection of 19 cars.

Race and unlock an expanding lineup of 14 circuits and build out your collection of 19 cars. 90s Vibe, Modern Tech: Enjoy a 90s-inspired arcade racing feel paired with modern visuals and performance, powered by a custom engine. For Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, the game supports 4K resolution and 120fps.

