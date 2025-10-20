Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aesir Interactive, Mindscape, NightinGames, The Legend of Khiimori

The Legend Of Khiimori Pushes Early Access Back To March 2026

The Legend of Khiimori will take a little more time to get to Early Access, as the developers announced they have pushed it back

Article Summary The Legend of Khiimori Early Access is delayed to March 2026 for a richer, more polished experience.

Developers Aesir Interactive and NightinGames extend demo access until November 30th, 2025.

Focus areas before Early Access include player guidance, performance, UI improvements, and optimization.

Community feedback from Steam Next Fest is shaping enhancements for The Legend of Khiimori's release.

Indie game developers Aesir Interactive and NightinGames, along with publisher Mindscape, revealed they have pushed back the Early Access launch for The Legend of Khiimori. In a letter to players, which we have for you here, the team let everyone know that the new window they are aiming for is March 2026, but that the demo would remain up for those who hadn't had a chance to play it. Not much else to say here other than we're fine with devs taking the tiem to get their game right and not rushing a product out for the sake of timing.

Dear Couriers,

Today we're announcing a delay to the Early Access release of The Legend of Khiimori until March 3rd, 2026. The wonderful reception during Steam Next Fest has led to us sitting down with our publisher and together we have decided to take more time to create a more feature and content-rich experience! While this does mean that you all have to wait a little longer to get your hands on Khiimori, it also means we'll be able to make sure you get a better game when we do release into Early Access.

We would like to thank everyone for participating in Steam Next Fest, trying out the demo and leaving us with valuable feedback. While it's clear a huge number of people are enjoying the demo, we believe that it is the right decision to delay to March. This will give us an even stronger foundation to build from when we enter Early Access and then begin the collaborative development of Khiimori with all of you! With that being said, we're pleased to announce that as a result of the delay, the demo will not go offline as originally planned on October 20th, but will stay online until November 30th, 2025.

We will spend the time to work on the following areas as our primary focus and then also try to get in as much as we can until the start of Early Access, everything that does not get addressed until then we will deal with during Early Access. Please have in mind that this is not a complete list and we will adapt to use the time as wisely as possible to create the best possible game experience for you:

Player Guidance and World Experience

Camera, Controls, and UI

Lowering Minimum System Requirements

Performance and Optimization

A more feature and content-rich experience

We understand that many of you may have hoped for different news today, but rest assured we will continue to pour our hearts and souls into The Legend of Khiimori and harness this opportunity to deliver a satisfying Early Access for everyone! If you haven't downloaded the Demo, yet, there's no better time than now!

