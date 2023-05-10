The Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth Launches For Mobile Electronic Arts has launched The Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth for mobile, as you can play it now on iOS and Android

Electronic Arts and Capital Games have officially launched their latest mobile title, The Lord Of The Rings: Heroes Of Middle-Earth, for iOS and Android today. The game brings about a continuation of sorts to the classic JRR Tolkien stories, as they have branched out with a new timeline featuring characters familiar and new. What will you do when you discover there is a new Ring Of Power in the world? Download the game today and find out, as we have more info on it for you below.

"Fantasy and adventure come together in the tactical, turn-based strategy of The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth. Featuring one of the deepest collections of Tolkien characters in a game; players collect and build squads of iconic heroes including Frodo Baggins and Gandalf the Grey along with dangerous villains like Orcs, Goblins, Trolls, Nazgül and other lore-inspired characters. Adventurers delve into the world of Middle-earth as they discover each character's unique abilities that can turn the tide of battle against powerful foes – crafting unique combinations of squads to test exciting and unprecedented scenarios, mixing and matching heroes and villains to fight in epic battles."

"Players will relive their favorite iconic moments from across the series, and explore brand new battles through a variety of story-driven campaigns as they team up with Eärendil and fellow Ring-bearers to estore the timelines of Middle-earth. Experiences range from meeting elves in Rivendell, to battling the Nazgul atop Weathertop, and beyond. New characters and regular in-game events will regularly expand the narrative and grow players' roster of characters for even more diverse play. Future post-release content updates will include even more ways to explore Middle-earth with both friend & foe. Perfect for fans on the go, the mobile game features action-packed battles, strategic squad-based gameplay and plenty of customization options rooted in the lore."