The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria Announces First Expansion

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will be getting its first major expansion next month after launching over a year ago

Article Summary The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria unveils first expansion, Durin's Folk, launching November 18, 2025

Durin's Folk adds a new end-game story chapter exploring the Dwarves and lore of Middle-earth's Fourth Age

Recruit NPCs to enhance your settlement, build Monuments, and unlock exciting new gameplay mechanics

Venture outside the mountain, undertake multiplayer expeditions, and access an upgraded end-game economy

Indie game developer Free Range Games and publisher North Beach Games revealed that the first major expansion for The Lord Of The Rings: Return to Moria will arrive next month. The team has been managing the base game for over a year now, with only a handful of patches to upgrade certain things. This new expansion, which they're calling Durin's Folk, will bring in a new story and things to do related to the continuing lore about the Dwarves in the Fourth Age. We have more details below, and a teaser trailer here, as the content will be released on November 18, 2025.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria – Durin's Folk

Durin's Folk cements Return to Moria as an essential experience for Middle-earth enthusiasts and survival-crafting fans alike. Building on the base game's story-driven survival-crafting, the Durin's Folk expansion delivers all-new end-game content, including an additional story chapter rich with expanded lore, mysterious and challenging areas beyond the mountain's caverns, thoughtful new gameplay mechanics, and more:

The Legend Continues: Discover more about the Dwarves in the Fourth Age, the Lord of Moria, and more in an all-new end-game story chapter that expands The Lord of the Rings' lore.

Discover more about the Dwarves in the Fourth Age, the Lord of Moria, and more in an all-new end-game story chapter that expands The Lord of the Rings' lore. The Recruiting Post: Rescue and recruit NPCs you meet in the mines. These recruits will join your settlement and assume roles like blacksmith, miner, brewmaster, and guard.

Rescue and recruit NPCs you meet in the mines. These recruits will join your settlement and assume roles like blacksmith, miner, brewmaster, and guard. Restore Moria: Construct great works called "Monuments" with help from those you rescue.

Construct great works called "Monuments" with help from those you rescue. Multiplayer Expeditions: Conquer procedurally generated dungeons, undertaking randomized end-game adventures alone or with friends.

Conquer procedurally generated dungeons, undertaking randomized end-game adventures alone or with friends. Explore New Areas: Uncover the mystery of Durin's Tower, explore outside the mountain for the first time, and create epic bases in a large new buildable space.

Uncover the mystery of Durin's Tower, explore outside the mountain for the first time, and create epic bases in a large new buildable space. End-Game Economy Update: Utilize the updated end-game economy, which provides new materials, items, and recipes that unlock lore and content.

