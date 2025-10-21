Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Free Range Games, North Beach Games, The Lord of the Rings, The Lord Of The Rings: Return To Moria
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria Announces First Expansion
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will be getting its first major expansion next month after launching over a year ago
Article Summary
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria unveils first expansion, Durin's Folk, launching November 18, 2025
- Durin's Folk adds a new end-game story chapter exploring the Dwarves and lore of Middle-earth's Fourth Age
- Recruit NPCs to enhance your settlement, build Monuments, and unlock exciting new gameplay mechanics
- Venture outside the mountain, undertake multiplayer expeditions, and access an upgraded end-game economy
Indie game developer Free Range Games and publisher North Beach Games revealed that the first major expansion for The Lord Of The Rings: Return to Moria will arrive next month. The team has been managing the base game for over a year now, with only a handful of patches to upgrade certain things. This new expansion, which they're calling Durin's Folk, will bring in a new story and things to do related to the continuing lore about the Dwarves in the Fourth Age. We have more details below, and a teaser trailer here, as the content will be released on November 18, 2025.
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria – Durin's Folk
Durin's Folk cements Return to Moria as an essential experience for Middle-earth enthusiasts and survival-crafting fans alike. Building on the base game's story-driven survival-crafting, the Durin's Folk expansion delivers all-new end-game content, including an additional story chapter rich with expanded lore, mysterious and challenging areas beyond the mountain's caverns, thoughtful new gameplay mechanics, and more:
- The Legend Continues: Discover more about the Dwarves in the Fourth Age, the Lord of Moria, and more in an all-new end-game story chapter that expands The Lord of the Rings' lore.
- The Recruiting Post: Rescue and recruit NPCs you meet in the mines. These recruits will join your settlement and assume roles like blacksmith, miner, brewmaster, and guard.
- Restore Moria: Construct great works called "Monuments" with help from those you rescue.
- Multiplayer Expeditions: Conquer procedurally generated dungeons, undertaking randomized end-game adventures alone or with friends.
- Explore New Areas: Uncover the mystery of Durin's Tower, explore outside the mountain for the first time, and create epic bases in a large new buildable space.
- End-Game Economy Update: Utilize the updated end-game economy, which provides new materials, items, and recipes that unlock lore and content.