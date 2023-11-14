Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying | Tagged: The Lord of the Rings, TTRPG

The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying Announces Two New Expansions

Free League Publishing revealed The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying will be getting two new expansions next year, centered around Eriador.

Tales From Eriador features six adventures in the lone-lands of Middle-earth.

Ruins Of Eriador explores regions of the ancient kingdom of Arnor in depth.

Both expansions are standalones but offer a cohesive gaming experience.

Free League Publishing revealed that their Middle-earth TTRPG, The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying, will be getting a pair of new expansions. The publisher revealed Tales From Eriador and Ruins Of Eriador, both selling at $40 apiece, designed to both work as standalone expansions or to complement each other as they come in at different points along the region's history. The first book has short adventures for you to play and weave into your own campaign, while the second has a three-chapter story for your party to take on. We have more details about both below as they are up for pre-order right now, as they are set to be released sometime in 2024.

Now they had gone on far into the Lone-lands, where there were no people left, no inns, and the roads grew steadily worse. Not far ahead were dreary hills, rising higher and higher, dark with trees. On some of them were old castles with an evil look, as if they had been built by wicked people. Tales From Eriador is a beautifully illustrated hardback compendium containing six adventures for The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying, the 5E adaptation of The One Ring tabletop roleplaying game based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. All set in the lone-lands of north-western Middle-earth, the adventures can be played individually or as part of a larger tale.

A Troll-Hole, If Ever There Was One and Kings of Little Kingdoms are both relatively self-contained adventures, but still hint at a growing danger.

Messing About In Boats involves directly one member of the Company, in an unexpected way!

Not To Strike Without Need and Wonder of the Northern World follow the slow infiltration of spies of the Enemy.

In the westlands of Eriador, between the Misty Mountains and the Mountains of Lune, the Hobbits found both Men and Elves. Indeed, a remnant still dwelt there of the Dúnedain, the kings of Men that came over the Sea out of Westernesse; but they were dwindling fast, and the lands of their North Kingdom were falling far and wide into waste. Eriador, the lone-lands described in The Lord of the Rings™, comes alive as never before in this supplement for The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying, the 5E adaptation of The One Ring tabletop roleplaying game based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. A region often described as deserted becomes a crucible for adventure, offering many hours of gameplay.

Chapter 1: Fog Over Eriador offers a description of the regions that once were part of the kingdom of Arnor, with a focus on the city of Tharbad.

Chapter 2: A Gathering Storm provides the Loremaster with a set of narrative elements aimed at building a possible future for the land of Eriador as a whole, including the description of many looming threats, Loremaster characters and their agendas.

Chapter 3: Landmarks adds twelve sites of interest in the style of the one presented in the core volume. These locations depict both 'historical' sites mentioned in The Lord of the Rings™ or The Hobbit™, and others that have been created specifically for the game.

