The Marvels Arrive In Marvel Contest Of Champions

The latest content addition to Marvel Contest Of Champions brings in all three women from the latest MCU film, The Marvels.

Article Summary New update in Marvel Contest Of Champions features The Marvels trio.

Play as Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan), and Photon.

Kamala Khan is available for free to kickstart your collection.

Discover the origins and powers of these mighty Marvel heroines.

Kabam revealed a new content update for Marvel Contest Of Champions, as you now have a chance to play as all three of the heroes from The Marvels. In support of the new film, players have the chance to play as Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Photon. First, you can collect Kamala totally free right now and use her to complete Solo Objectives to pick up the other two in the game. We have more details about all three of them below.

Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan)

Self-proclaimed nerd and massive Captain Marvel fan Kamala Khan discovered something utterly amazing when the Terrigen mists fell upon her hometown of Jersey City. The cosmic mists reacted to her Inhuman DNA, triggering her superhuman transformation through the process that Inhumans call Terrigenesis. Kamala soon discovered she had amazing powers to stretch and alter her body, which she now uses to protect others, just like her hero, Carol Danvers.

Captain Marvel

After crash landing on Earth without any memory of her past, Air Force pilot Carol Danvers slowly uncovers the events of her past. Rescued by the Kree and reborn as a noble Kree warrior, Carol learns to control her new powers under the guidance of Mar-Vell, commander of the Starforce. When she finds herself on Earth again, Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when the Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

Photon

Monica Rambeau was a harbor patrol officer in the Navy when she was bombarded with extra-dimensional energy, allowing her to convert her body mass into any form of energy on the electromagnetic spectrum. She has since led the Avengers (ask her about it) and fought Galactus, going by the names Captain Marvel (before Carol Danvers ever used the title) and Spectrum along the way before settling on Photon.

