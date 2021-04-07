The Masters Is Now Exclusive To EA Sports PGA Tour

All other golf games will be lacking an important event as Electronic Arts have a new agreement for EA Sports PGA Tour. The company announced this morning that the historic Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club will be exclusive to the game and future releases to come. This means that all four of golf's major championships, which include the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship, and The Open Championship, will also be exclusive to the series. We got more info from the announcement below, as we take a moment to mourn the fact we won't be able to play The Masters in Mario Golf: Super Rush.

"We're honored to partner with Augusta National, home of the Masters Tournament, to feature the course and its traditions exclusively in EA Sports PGA Tour," said Cam Weber, EVP and GM, EA Sports. "EA Sports is committed to growing the love of sports for everyone, and through our partnerships with the PGA Tour, Augusta National and the other majors, we will bring new and longtime fans closer to the biggest events in golf than ever before."

"Winning the Masters last year was one of the greatest moments of my life, and I hope to win there again," said Dustin Johnson, 2020 Masters champion and the world's No. 1 ranked golfer. "There is no Tournament better suited to celebrate on a video game cover, and I can't wait to see the beauty and unique traditions of the Masters in EA Sports PGA Tour."

In close collaboration with Augusta National, EA Sports has worked meticulously to capture the course and traditions of the Masters. Inspired by Augusta National's own mission of innovation and improvement, EA Sports employed first of its kind aerial scanning to collect millions of data points, previously inaccessible in golf games, to recreate the unparalleled beauty of Augusta National authentically in the game. At launch, the game's exciting 'Road to the Masters' content will deliver players the prestige of competing in the Masters Tournament, plus additional experiences exclusive to Augusta National.