The Milk Cup 2025: Chatting With Players Ahead Of The Event

Ahead of today;s event, we chatted with several players wh would be taking part in The Milk Cup at TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego

Article Summary The Milk Cup 2025 kicks off at TwitchCon San Diego with top women Fortnite players competing in duos.

Players share excitement about the event’s format change from trios to duos, highlighting stronger teamwork.

With a $300k prize pool and bigger stage, players discuss increased competition and motivation to win.

Competitors open up about proving themselves in women’s esports and what a Milk Cup victory would mean.

This morning, live at TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego, the second incarnation of The Milk Cup will take place on the convention floor, featuring some of the best women players in Fortnite competing this championship competition. If you recall from our coverage of last year's event, many of these players took part in the first annual event at LA Comic-Con in 2024, with that event being a trios challenge. This time around, they've cut it down to making it a duos competition, with several teams being shrunk down and others forming from players who went to form a new duo with others who did not have a team anymore. Yesterday during the media scrum, several players were invited to chat about this year's experience.

Commenting on the format change, Moxie said " I think you just get to build a better connection with, like one person, as having a dual partner versus like a trio, it could kind of be like a little more difficult. Especially, like in game itself. I think it's easier to keep track of each other, or like, learn each other's play Styles. Things like that, so I think it was just better than trios in my opinion."

All of the women seemed to be in good spirits going into this year's event as they had a renewed sense of competition in a way that didn't match last year's event. The $300k prize pool, bragging rights, and being on a bigger stage than last year all playing in as factors, as TwitchCon's attention on the event as one of the premire competitions in the building this weekend has boosted a lot of the attention.

" I think it's gonna be great. I'm excited," commented Fraanticc. "There's gonna be a lot of people watching this year. I mean, last year, we had a good amount of people watching as well, but it's gonna be a very different environment. Which it could make or break some players. I think, for me, like having the excitement is going to push me, push me hard."

"I feel like last year, with it being at LA Comic-Con was really nice because it was good to get used to being playing in front of people, playing on a land scenario with everybody right there," said Vader. "So now, coming into this year, even though it is way bigger having that experience of last year, is really makes a big difference and reduces nerves heavily."

When we asked what it would mean for each of the teams to win this year, we got an interesting array of responses from them. Ranging from the fact that it would mean everything to them to them putting money away to buy a house and helping out their families, to proving people wrong when it comes to women's esports. Some of them even have a lot to prove to themselves and others in the esport.

"I think we're probably like a Underdog team right now. So, if anything, it would help us like if we won this, they will have more respect for us," said Yaz. "But mostly for my teammate [Daya], because she just changed input. She used to play on controllers. She switched to keyboard. We're still at this high level, and if we win, you can't take away the MVP from her. You can't.

We'll be live at TwitchCon to witness the entire event and report back on the experience of seeing this year's Milk Cup in person. You can watch the event on Gonna Need Milk's livestream via Twitch.

