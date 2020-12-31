The New Year's Event Begins Tonight In Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO is bringing in the New Year with a celebratory event. Running from tonight, December 31st, 2020 at 10 PM local time through Monday, January 4th, 2021 at 10 PM local time, Pokémon will be showing up to the party wearing the wrong year's glasses, worms and rats are going to be hatted up — it's going to be a whole thing. Here are the full details of the New Year's 2021 event in Pokémon GO.

The New Year's 2021 event in Pokémon GO will feature the following Costumed Pokémon:

Slowpoke, slow on the come up as ever, will be wearing 2020 glasses. It can be evolved into a Slowbro wearing 2021 glasses and will likely, as seen in a datamine, be available in its Shiny form. If it is not confirmed during the launch of the event, we will report. It will be available in the wild, from Field Research, in raids, and will be hatching from 2KM eggs.

Pichu wearing a New Year's Hat will be in 2KM eggs while Pikachu with the same hat will be in the wild. The entire line can be evolved, breaking from the current trend of unevolvable costumed Pokémon.

The returning Party Hat Pokémon Raticate, Wobbuffet, and Wurmple will be encounterable in one-star raids. Last year, all three of these were available in their Shiny forms so it is a certainty that they will be Shiny-capable this time around as well.

Party Hat Eevee will be available through completing Field Research tasks.

In addition to all this, Pokémon GO will also feature the following bonuses:

Wynaut returning to 2KM Eggs during the event. It is, indeed, hatchable in its Shiny form, and I'll level with you here, fellow trainers… I really want this one!

New Year's avatar items in the shop.

In-game bonuses: Double hatch Candy, double hatch Stardust, half hatch distance

Happy New Year, fellow trainers!