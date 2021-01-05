The New York Game Awards Announces 2021 Nominees

This morning we got the full nominees list for the 2021 New York Game Awards, along with a few other details on the event. it will be taking place on January 26th, which will take place totally free on Twitch and YouTube due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Which is interesting since its usually a private-ticketed event. You can check out all of the nominees below.

Credit: New York Game Awards
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Final Fantasy VII: Remake
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Yakuza: Like A Dragon
  • Hades

Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

  • Dreams
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Moving Out
  • Good Job!
  • Drake Hollow
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Astro's Playroom

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

  • Roundguard
  • Necrobarista
  • Creaks
  • Little Orpheus
  • Good Sudoku
  • Genshin Impact
  • Wide Ocean Big Jacket

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  • Dreams
  • Paper Beast
  • Star Wars Squadrons

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Longing: Patience
  • Hades
  • Fall Guys
  • Spiritfarer
  • Umurangi Generation

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Final Fantasy VII: Remake
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Teenage Blob
  • Hades
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Fuser
  • Ghost of Tsushima

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Final Fantasy VII: Remake
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Hades
  • Umarangi Generation
  • Demon's Souls
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (for PC)

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing

  • The Last of Us Part II
  • If Found
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Hades
  • Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Cyberpunk 2077 (for PC)
  • Treachery in Beatdown City

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

  • Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
  • Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
  • Briana White as Aerith in Final Fantasy VII: Remake
  • August Aiden as Tyler Ronan in Tell Me Why
  • Logan Cunningham as Lord Hades / Poseidon / Achilles / Charon / The Storyteller / Asterius in Hades
  • Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

  • Final Fantasy VII: Remake
  • Resident Evil 3
  • Mr. Driller: DrillLand
  • Black Mesa
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
  • Demon's Souls

Captain Award for Best Esports Team

  • DAMWOM Gaming
  • San Francisco Shock
  • Red Bull OG
  • Dallas Empire
  • TSM

Shea Stadium Award for Best Esports Event

  • Street Fighter League
  • Overwatch League
  • League of Legends Worlds
  • IEM Katowice
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Final Kombat

