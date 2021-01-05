The New York Game Awards Announces 2021 Nominees

This morning we got the full nominees list for the 2021 New York Game Awards, along with a few other details on the event. it will be taking place on January 26th, which will take place totally free on Twitch and YouTube due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Which is interesting since its usually a private-ticketed event. You can check out all of the nominees below.
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- The Last of Us Part II
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake
- DOOM Eternal
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon
- Hades
Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
- Dreams
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Moving Out
- Good Job!
- Drake Hollow
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Astro's Playroom
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
- Roundguard
- Necrobarista
- Creaks
- Little Orpheus
- Good Sudoku
- Genshin Impact
- Wide Ocean Big Jacket
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Dreams
- Paper Beast
- Star Wars Squadrons
Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Longing: Patience
- Hades
- Fall Guys
- Spiritfarer
- Umurangi Generation
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake
- The Last of Us Part II
- Teenage Blob
- Hades
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Fuser
- Ghost of Tsushima
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Hades
- Umarangi Generation
- Demon's Souls
- Cyberpunk 2077 (for PC)
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing
- The Last of Us Part II
- If Found
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Hades
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Cyberpunk 2077 (for PC)
- Treachery in Beatdown City
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
- Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
- Briana White as Aerith in Final Fantasy VII: Remake
- August Aiden as Tyler Ronan in Tell Me Why
- Logan Cunningham as Lord Hades / Poseidon / Achilles / Charon / The Storyteller / Asterius in Hades
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake
- Resident Evil 3
- Mr. Driller: DrillLand
- Black Mesa
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
- Demon's Souls
Captain Award for Best Esports Team
- DAMWOM Gaming
- San Francisco Shock
- Red Bull OG
- Dallas Empire
- TSM
Shea Stadium Award for Best Esports Event
- Street Fighter League
- Overwatch League
- League of Legends Worlds
- IEM Katowice
- Mortal Kombat 11 Final Kombat