The New York Game Awards Announces 2021 Nominees

This morning we got the full nominees list for the 2021 New York Game Awards, along with a few other details on the event. it will be taking place on January 26th, which will take place totally free on Twitch and YouTube due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Which is interesting since its usually a private-ticketed event. You can check out all of the nominees below.

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Last of Us Part II

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

DOOM Eternal

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Hades Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game Dreams

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Moving Out

Good Job!

Drake Hollow

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Astro's Playroom A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game Roundguard

Necrobarista

Creaks

Little Orpheus

Good Sudoku

Genshin Impact

Wide Ocean Big Jacket Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game Half-Life: Alyx

Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Dreams

Paper Beast

Star Wars Squadrons Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Longing: Patience

Hades

Fall Guys

Spiritfarer

Umurangi Generation Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

The Last of Us Part II

Teenage Blob

Hades

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Fuser

Ghost of Tsushima Statue of Liberty Award for Best World Ghost of Tsushima

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Hades

Umarangi Generation

Demon's Souls

Cyberpunk 2077 (for PC) Herman Melville Award for Best Writing The Last of Us Part II

If Found

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Hades

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Cyberpunk 2077 (for PC)

(for PC) Treachery in Beatdown City Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game Laura Bailey as Abby in The Last of Us Part II

Ashley Johnson as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II

Briana White as Aerith in Final Fantasy VII: Remake

August Aiden as Tyler Ronan in Tell Me Why

Logan Cunningham as Lord Hades / Poseidon / Achilles / Charon / The Storyteller / Asterius in Hades

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077 Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Resident Evil 3

Mr. Driller: DrillLand

Black Mesa

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Demon's Souls Captain Award for Best Esports Team DAMWOM Gaming

San Francisco Shock

Red Bull OG

Dallas Empire

TSM Shea Stadium Award for Best Esports Event Street Fighter League

Overwatch League

League of Legends Worlds

IEM Katowice

Mortal Kombat 11 Final Kombat