Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: monopoly, the office

The Office Has Received Two New Tabletop Games

The Office has gone back into the tabletop realm, as they have released a new version of Monopoly, and an original game called Paper Paranoia

Article Summary The Op Games brings two new tabletop titles inspired by NBC's The Office.

Monopoly: The Office Edition lets you buy locations like The Conference Room.

Experience the fun with custom tokens like Michael's World's Best Boss Mug.

Join interns in The Office: Paper Paranoia to save Dunder Mifflin Scranton.

The Op Games has released two new tabletop titles this week, both of which revolve around the NBC show The Office. First, they went the traditional route you usually see with IPs, as they created their own version of Monopoly featuring characters, settings, and more from the fictional paper company. Second, they have made an original board game they're calling Paper Paranoia, as you attempt to take back control of the Scranton office in the middle of a "turf war" with other companies. We have more info on both below as they're available online and at select retail outlets.

Dive into the quirky world of Scranton and outwit your friends in Monopoly: The Office. Buy, sell, and trade iconic properties like The Conference Room, Toby's Desk, and Reception. Featuring six custom sculpted tokens – Michael's World's Best Boss Mug, Dundee Award, Box of Paper, and more! Chance and Community Chest cards add fun twists, with options like "World's Best Boss" and "That's What She Said" to shake things up. Gather your coworkers and prove you're ready to be in charge of The Office!

The Dunder Mifflin Scranton Branch is in danger of closing! Osprey Paper has been expanding their territories; it's an all-out Turf War. Regional Manager Michael Scott believes the way to win is to get some new blood into the office, so he's hired a team of interns from the local community college (that's you). Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to perform any and all tasks thrown at you by the various members of the office to help them succeed in winning back Scranton for Dunder Mifflin. But be on the lookout. It's rumored that Osprey Paper has bribed certain members of your class to sabotage your team's hard work. Be more than a little stitious when trusting your fellow interns. Good luck! The fate of the branch is in your hands.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!