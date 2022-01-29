The Office: Somehow We Manage Is Out Now On Mobile

East Side Games Group, Universal Games, and Digital Platforms have come together to release The Office: Somehow We Manage for mobile. if the name and the artwork below didn't tip you off, the game is based on the NBC sitcom as you will be reliving some of the stories from the company's past while also managing the paper company and life at the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin. (Well, based on all the information released, it probably just the best moments from Season 1-3.) We have more info and the official trailer for the game down below, as you can download the game right now for both iOS and Android.

The Office: Somehow We Manage will allow fans to relive memorable moments from the show like they've never seen them before – animated, all while tapping their way to record profits to save the Scranton Branch from downsizing. Featuring accessible gameplay for all types of players, this narrative idle tapper will give players the chance to unlock and upgrade iconic characters and their desks all the while participating in monthly special events for additional in-game rewards.

Tap, upgrade, and build desks for favorite characters from the hit NBC comedy The Office, including Prison Mike, Farmer Dwight, Pretzel Day Stanley, and of course, Three Hole Punch Jim, all appearing in animated form for the first time. Click through memorable episodes in this free-to-play game, like "The Dundies" and "Dinner Party." Take a seat in Michael's office, get in line for Pretzel Day, or spend the weekend at Schrute Farms. Oh, and watch out for Kevin's famous chili! Additional episodes from all nine seasons of the show will be added to the game on a regular basis.

In-game events will introduce new versions of characters and more memorable moments, along with weekly and monthly special events inspired by elements from the show. Manage Dunder Mifflin Scranton with the help of the whole branch! Get new leads and tap away as the in-game rewards start rolling in. Just make sure Michael doesn't spend the surplus on a new plasma TV!