The Op Introduces New Overlapping Tabletop Game VENN

The Op revealed a brand new tabletop title being added to their library as you're getting the overlapping board game VENN. No, not that VENN; this is based on the concept of a Venn Diagram that you learned about in school and have since only used in memes on Twitter. This new party game comes with a series of surreal art cards that serve as the only form of communication between players, which you will utilize to start the friendly competition. You can choose to face off with others or work together to find three secret words based on where the primary Clue Giver decides to arrange the Art Cards. Each of which will be placed onto brightly colored Venn diagram circles, which you'll need to decipher to help come to the correct conclusions. The game is available right now via their website for $25, as well as being available at Target for the time being.

Introducing VENN, a clever game where clues and art overlap! Race to find three secret words based on where a Clue Giver arranges unique Art Cards onto color circles. Set a timer or outguess the others to find the similarities, come to the right conclusions, and win! Go head-to-head as teams or work together through cooperative gameplay in this hands-on communication game that mixes friendly competition and fun. Designed for 2 or more players, ages 10 and up, VENN features 200 unique art collages to place within the colorful transparent circles that make up the game board. The art cards feature surreal collages in relation to each other, visually connecting them by themes like color, mood, composition, etc., perfect for providing numerous options for placing within a Venn diagram. 6 VENN Circles

100 Double-sided Art Cards

50 Double-sided Word Cards

100 Number Cards

1 Scoreboard

2 Team Scoring Markers

2 Number Card Holders

Rules