The Op Releases Clue: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Board Game

Things are about to get cool, cool cool cool cool as The Op has released a brand new version of Clue with Clue: Brooklyn Nine-Nine. As you might suspect just looking at it, this is an entire version of the classic whodunit board game set inside the 99th precient, where you'll have to use your master detective skills to figure out who pulled off the perfect heist on Halloween. The game comes with everything you would expect from a normal game of Clue, just themed around the hit television show as it celebrates its final season. Along with all the references you could handle under one game. Thegame is currently being sold for $40, is 2-6 players and lasts about an hour (depending on how you decide to play). You can read more about the game below and check out a special trailer for it as you can purchase it right now!

It's Halloween, and the officers of Brooklyn's 99th Precinct have planned the heist of all heists to determine who really deserves the title of The Ultimate Human/Genius! Taking on the roles of Jake Peralta, Rosa Diaz, Terry Jeffords, Amy Santiago, Charles Boyle, and Raymond Holt, work to solve the mystery of WHO last had the trophy, WHICH trophy is secretly the ultimate trophy, and WHERE they've stashed it! Get to the bottom of the heist of all heists by searching nine well-known locations from the precinct, including The Bullpen, Captain Holt's Office, The Break Room, Evidence Lock-Up, and more. Along with the Intrigue and Rumor cards that will put you on a "Cool, cool cool cool cool" path, Power Cards boast a unique ability for each player to get one shot closer to the answers needed to take the crown.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CLUE: Brooklyn Nine Nine | The Op Board Game Showcase (https://youtu.be/vy-XD2m2j18)