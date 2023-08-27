Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: The Op, The Perfect Wave

The Op Releases One More Summer Game With The Perfect Wave

Do you have what it takes to swim out and ride the big kahuna? Try to catch The Perfect Wave in The Op's latest board game.

The Op revealed one more summertime game for their library of tabletop titles, as players can get their hands on The Perfect Wave. The game is pretty self-explanatory as you'll be competing against other players to get your board ready and out into the water to catch just the right wave and make it the most perfect surf you have ever pulled off. We got more info on the game below as it will run you $35.

"Catch The Perfect Wave in this gratifying light strategy card game. Collect Wave cards to construct a sequence, earning points for runs and sets of numbers. Play Trick cards to show off and score bonuses. Paddle out, plan the best combo of moves, and create the ultimate surfing memory! The Perfect Wave presents a very fun and unique challenge. You'll need to successfully create a wave by drafting Wave cards to construct a sequence, earning points for runs and sets of numbers. Play Trick cards to show off and score bonuses."

"But you'll also need to simultaneously focus on paddling far enough out in the water to actually catch, surf, and score the very wave you're creating! And here's the twist…the more time spent creating your wave, the less you'll be able to paddle out…and the more you paddle out, the trickier it becomes to create your wave! You'll need careful planning and expert timing to balance these goals and win the game! Each player starts a Player board, a Player Aid card, 2 Wax tokens, and a Surfer token."

Score the most Victory Points (VP) by sequencing Wave cards, performing Tricks, and completing Goals.

Grab your board, paddle out, and try to put together the most impressive sequence of tricks on some of the most iconic waves in the world. Show your skills better than your rivals, and you'll ride the perfect wave to victory.

