The Paley Museum Launches 45 Years of Pac-Man Exhibit

The Paley Museum has launched a brand-new video game exhibit for the month of January as you can experience 45 Years of Pac-Man

Visitors can play classic and new Pac-Man games, including the World's Largest Pac-Man arcade.

The exhibit highlights Pac-Man's evolution, impact on gaming, and global pop-culture influence.

Special Pac-Man Family Day on January 31 offers meet-and-greets, giveaways, and themed activities.

The Paley Museum has teamed up with Bandai Namco to launch a brand-new exhibit this month: 45 Years of Pac-Man. This is an interactive, all-ages exhibit that explores the entire history of the franchise while also providing playable exhibits and more for those who want to learn about the franchise and also have some fun. We have more details below as the exhibit will run tunil May 31, 2026.

The Paley Museum – 45 Years of Pac-Man

45 Years of Pac-Man celebrates the origins and unstoppable legacy of one of the most iconic and instantly recognizable characters in gaming and interactive entertainment. From a simple yellow circle to a global pop-culture phenomenon, the exhibit invites fans to rediscover—and play—one of the most beloved games in the world. Created in Japan in 1980 by Namco (now Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.) and designed by Toru Iwatani, Pac-Man broke the mold of early arcade games with its welcoming spirit, playful personality, and character-driven design, opening the world of gaming to a broader audience and first-time players everywhere. From its beginnings in arcades to its expansion into homes around the world, Pac-Man helped shape the evolution of gaming—paving the way for the gaming and interactive entertainment industry as we know it today.

The exhibit brings the excitement to life with hands-on gameplay, including classic Pac-Man Pixel Bash arcade cabinets, Pac-Man Battle Royale Chompionship, and an unforgettable thrill of playing the World's Largest Pac-Man. Recently launched Pac-Man titles such as Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac will also be available for guests to play. It's a chance to find out everything you ever wanted to know about your favorite yellow friend and his mischievous Ghost rivals—and then chase them yourself.

Visitors will journey through the evolution of Pac-Man while discovering how this revolutionary game introduced Power-Ups, distinct Ghost personalities, animated intermissions, and emotional storytelling through sound, motion, and pixel art. From the instantly recognizable "Waka Waka" of each chomp to the memorable musical hook that lives in players' brains and hearts, the game's audio design pulls you back to the very first time you played. One of the first games to make players feel like the character—not just a vehicle—Pac-Man established the maze-chase genre and proved that heart, humor, and identity could drive universal appeal. Forty-five years later, its influence stretches far beyond the arcade, powering a multimedia legacy across gaming, television, music, merchandise, and global culture.

Family Day

On Saturday, January 31, The Paley Museum will turn the celebration up a notch with a fun-filled Pac-Man Family Day, featuring meet-and-greets with Pac-Man himself, exciting giveaways, raffles, Pac-Man-themed arts and crafts, and hands-on Pac-Man arcade gameplay throughout the Museum, marking an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. Visitors to the exhibit can also enjoy the PaleyGX Gaming Studio, which features the hottest video games and VR titles available to the public, coding classes, gaming tournaments, and more.

