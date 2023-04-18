The Pathless Receives Physical Retails Nintendo Switch Edition The Pathless now has a physical edition for retail on Nintendo Switch that you can snag today, courtesy of iam8bit.

Annapurna Interactive and developer Giant Squid, partnered with iam8bit and Skybound Games, have released a physical retail version of The Pathless. Players looking for a physical version of the game will be able to pre-order it right now for $40, as it will come with a foldout poster, a reversible cover sheet, six collectible art cards, and an exclusive piece of artwork by Elaine Lee. You can check out a trailer for this edition down at the bottom.

"Become the Hunter, a master archer who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. Soar through the air and forge a connection with your eagle companion. Perform fluid acrobatics and execute awesome trick shots with a unique archery system that allows effortless shooting while moving at high speeds. The Godslayer won't rest until the world is destroyed. Your bond with your eagle and the fate of the world hang in the balance."