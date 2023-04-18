The Pathless Receives Physical Retails Nintendo Switch Edition
The Pathless now has a physical edition for retail on Nintendo Switch that you can snag today, courtesy of iam8bit.
Annapurna Interactive and developer Giant Squid, partnered with iam8bit and Skybound Games, have released a physical retail version of The Pathless. Players looking for a physical version of the game will be able to pre-order it right now for $40, as it will come with a foldout poster, a reversible cover sheet, six collectible art cards, and an exclusive piece of artwork by Elaine Lee. You can check out a trailer for this edition down at the bottom.
"Become the Hunter, a master archer who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. Soar through the air and forge a connection with your eagle companion. Perform fluid acrobatics and execute awesome trick shots with a unique archery system that allows effortless shooting while moving at high speeds. The Godslayer won't rest until the world is destroyed. Your bond with your eagle and the fate of the world hang in the balance."
- Archery and Falconry: Become the Hunter, a master of archery who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world. Forge a connection with your eagle companion and soar through the air. Perform fluid acrobatics and execute awesome trick shots with a unique archery system that allows effortless shooting while moving at high speeds.
- Explore an Open World: Forge your own path through a beautiful open world packed with secrets to find. Traverse misty forests, lush meadows, and snowy tundras. Discover the dark history of the island as you solve puzzles in ancient ruins and unearth long-forgotten secrets.
- Hunt Corrupted Spirits: Giant corrupted spirits lurk in the woods. Use all your skill to hunt them down, but be careful not to become the hunted yourself. Engage in epic battles against the cursed beasts to restore light to the land. The bond with your eagle and the fate of the world hang in the balance.