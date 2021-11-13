The Payday Crime War Mobile Game Is Open For Pre-Regisration

PopReach Corporation announced this week that they have officially opened up pre-registrations for Payday Crime War. Working together with Starbreeze, the game will give you the chance to put together a crew, plan a heist, and run it in real-time to make off with as much as you can without getting nabbed by the cops. The game doesn't quite have a proper release date for it yet, but you can sign up to be one of the first to play the beta on both iOS and Android by going to this link.

Get the crew together and plan out your hit with this standalone first-person shooter game that takes place in the Payday universe. Payday is one of the most successful game franchises in the world with an installed base of over 28 million paid games 1 . Payday 2 launched in 2013, is the largest game community on Steam, boasting over 7.1 million members as of March 2021; Payday Crime War is the first mobile entry in the Payday franchise, and will feature Payday 2 game assets that have sold over 105 million additional downloadable content packs (DLC's).

"Our PopReach team has a track record of translating successful shooter games to mobile, so we're eager to be taking a shot with such a genre-defining classic as Payday," said Christopher Locke, President of PopReach. "Partnering with Starbreeze and leveraging their IP knowledge, along with this massive builtin audience, creates a tremendous opportunity for Payday on mobile. Together, we believe we'll be able to deliver a first-class mobile shooter experience that satisfies even the most loyal heisters." "We're all huge fans of Payday, and our design efforts have been focused on creating a mobile first gameplay experience that preserves the original spirit of the franchise," said Ed Hicks, Lead Designer. "We're excited to gather feedback from our beta participants, to help us deliver a game that both new and existing Payday fans are going to love."