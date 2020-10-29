The Pokémon Center Launches Its 2020 Holiday Collection

It's beginning to look a lot like a Pokémon Christmas thanks to these new holiday items the company introduced this week. Over at the Pokémon Center, they have loaded up a ton of new merchandise for the holidays so that no matter what kind of thing you're looking to buy to spruce up your home decor in December, they have an option for you with Pikachu's face on it. You can check out the list of items below, which includes such additions as silverware, a plate set, ornaments, displays, candle holders, throw pillows, home signs, a milk bottle, stockings, plush displays, and more. No word as to how long these will stay on display and remain on sale, but we're guessing you'll only have two months tops.

Home Decor: Trainers will be able to deck the halls with various home decor items, including a tree skirt, stockings, ornaments, flameless candles, candleholders, throws, and throw pillows. The popular Delibird Holiday Express Figures are also making a comeback this year with new figures showcasing Miltank, Ponyta, and Snorlax—plus last year's Pikachu Engine—offering Trainers the opportunity to expand their train collections.

Kitchenware and Dining: Pokémon Center is introducing a new line of kitchen products to help Trainers prepare and serve delicous treats this season—from cooking tools and accessories like cookie stamps, measuring spoons, cutting boards, spatulas, pot holders, aprons, and dish towens, to tabletop decor like a serving plate, mug and plate set, cloth napkins and napkin rings, and table runner.

Plush: This year's holiday-themed Poké Plush features Pikachu, Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble, as well as key chain versions of Alcremie, Applin, and Greedent. Those looking to gift larger plush can pick up the festive Pikachu with Gift Box and jumbo Pikachu with Ribbon.

Figures and Pins: Trainers can collect the Pokémon Holiday: Pikachu Figure and Eevee Figure by Funko, or adorn their outfits with the Trimming the Tree Sliding Celebrations Pokémon Pin

Apparel and Accessories: Trainers can stay warm during festivities with a variety of Pokémon holiday-themed sweaters and sweatshirts, as well as accessories like a beanie, scarf, touch screen gloves, and wool-blend socks. In addition, pajama sets and onesies will keep everyone in the family cozy at home.