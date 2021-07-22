Magic: The Gathering Antiquities Booster Box Auctioned At Heritage

If you've ever yearned for the nostalgia of the 1990s, you'd understand that it was a very different time, and even a different place, than now. 1994, in particular, was even more ancient than you can remember it being, especially if your faces were buried in Magic: The Gathering rules manuals. The game has aged like a fine, fine wine. With each set that comes out nowadays, the game gets just that much more complex. Today, some cards are absolutely covered in rules text! So, in its way, 1993 was a simpler time, at least for Magic. To further this point, Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that mainly deals in auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has put a rare, sealed booster box of Antiquities from 1994 onto the auction block! Prospective bidders have until Saturday, July 24th at 12:50 PM Central Time (or 1:50 PM Eastern Time) to place a bid on this testament to Magic's age and past splendors.

According to the auction listing for this booster box on Heritage Auctions' website:

Antiquities is the second expansion set to be released for the mega-popular Magic: The Gathering trading card game. Antiquities was set around an Artifact concept even though all five colors were also used. The box includes 60 booster box, each with 8 cards, for a total of 480! The box has been pushed down a very slight amount but no large amount of damage can be seen. The wrapping is wrinkled and it has a large tear near the bottom barcode.

If you wish to stake your claim for this piece of Magic: The Gathering history, please kindly remember that you have until Saturday, July 24th at 12:50 PM Central Time, or 1:50 PM Eastern Time, to place a bid on Heritage Auctions' website. You can find the auction listing by clicking here. Good luck!