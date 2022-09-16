The Rocket League Championship Series Returns In October

Psyonix revealed new details about the return of the Rocket League Championship Series, which will be taking place in October. While there have been some adjustments, the entire format s pretty much the same as it was last year. They released a blog with all the details, which you can read here, and we have a snippet of the info below. There is currently a plan in place to bring the Majors and World Championship back to being a live event in front of a crowd, but no word yet on where that will happen. The main changes for the 2022-23 season involve merging the previous APAC-N and APAC-S Regions into a single APAC RLCS Region, and lowering the total amount of points teams can earn over the course of the season. The company will start broadcasting events on October 7th with the Regionals for North America, Middle-East & North Africa, and APAC. If you want in on the action for next year, sign-ups for RLCS 2022-23 will open next Thursday, September 22 at 10am PT.

The RLCS 2021-22 Season was the biggest RLCS season yet. The name of the game for the RLCS 2022-23 Season is refinement and giving players and fans year-over-year stability. Check out what we've kept and what's new: The season is divided into Fall, Winter, and Spring Splits.

Every Split has three Regional Events. Regional Event names are now standardized and are an Open, a Cup, and an Invitational (Example: Fall Open, Fall Cup, and Fall Invitational). The Fall Open will have fully Open Qualifiers to fill the 16 available slots. For the Winter and Spring Opens, the top eight in overall points will auto-qualify and the remaining eight slots will be filled by Open Qualifiers. Each Cup will have eight teams qualified via overall season points, and eight additional teams will qualify via Open Qualifiers. Each Invitational will field that region's top 16 teams in total RLCS points.

Every Split is capped with an in-person, 16-team International Major. The invite structure of Majors remains the same.

Each Split features a different format.

Teams earn points during Regional Events and International Majors to qualify for the Rocket League World Championship. The amount of points earned at International Majors remains heavily weighted over Regional Events.

Points have been adjusted to have lower totals. To give an idea of the change, the max amount of points a team can earn (a perfect run through Regional Events and International Majors) is 300, versus 5262 last season.

Asia-Pacific North and Asia-Pacific South have been combined into a single Asia-Pacific (APAC) RLCS Region.

A full ruleset will be released soon and will be found here. In the Fall Split, a 16-team Swiss Stage will feed into an eight-team, Single-Elimination Bracket. For the Winter Split, four groups of four battle it out in a Round-Robin Group Stage to qualify for the 12-team, Single-Elimination Bracket. In the Spring Split, teams fight through a 16-team, Double-Elimination Bracket. The Rocket League World Championship format and qualification remain unchanged (APAC will still have two slots, but qualify from a single Regional League).