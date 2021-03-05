The Secret Rare Character Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 4

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Secret Rare Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. Let's take a look at these Character Cards that showcase the bond between Pokémon and trainers.

Excadrill: Excadrill is pictured here with its trainer Clay, the Gym Leader of the Driftviel Gym. This card is more of a battle-themed card, as Excadrill looks ready to square up with a trainer looking to win a Quake Badge from Clay. While many of the character cards illustrate cute imagery and bonding moments between trainers and Pokémon, this one brings some diversity of mood to the table.

Steelix: Finally, the Character Card set of Cosmic Eclipse concludes with this final entry, which depicts Steelix with its trainer Jasmine, the Olivine City Gym Leader. This beautifully illustrated card makes Steelix look as if it's sparkling in the sun as if it's made of silver, which enhances the appearance of this incredible holo card.

That concludes our spotlight on these Character Cards. Next up, our spotlight on the Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse shifts to the Rainbow Rare cards of the set, which includes Secret Rare Pokémon cards featuring solo species as well as Tag Teams.