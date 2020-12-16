The Secret Rare Shiny Charizard Of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path

Before Vivid Voltage took the Pokémon Trading Card Game community by storm, there was a special set that was selling out everywhere. Now, as interest in the Pokémon TCG is higher than seemingly ever with stores selling out of product internationally, this special set remains one of the most coveted collections of Pokémon cards of the modern sets. It's 2020's holiday set, Champion's Path which can only be collected by buying the Elite Trainer Box or various collection sets, rather than in the normal loose booster packs or booster boxes. There is one card, though, that has defined this set perhaps more than a single card has ever defined a set in the history of Pokémon TCG. It's the Secret Rare Shiny Charizard.

This card is classified as Secret Rare, which means that it features a number greater than the collective number of the set. It is the final Secret Rare of Champion's Path and is numbered 079/073. While there is certainly hype around the Rainbow Rare Charizard VMAX in this set, it is overcome by the fan interest in the Secret Rare Shiny Charizard, which shows the fan-favorite fire-breather in its rare black form.

Generally, Pokémon TCG expansions and special sets have chase cards that become many collectors' main goals. For example, the chase card of Sword & Shield: Darkness Ablaze is the Charizard VMAX. The chase card of the latest expansion, Sword & Shield: Vivid Voltage, is the Rainbow Rare Pikachu VMAX that is lovingly referred to as the "Chonkachu." This Secret Rare Shiny Charizard is a chase card in what feels like an entirely different way than those, mostly because of the comparatively small number of cards in the full Champion's Path set. While those hunting for a Chonkachu have a total of 202 other cards (including Secret Rares) they can get in Vivid Voltage, there are only 78 non-Shiny Charizard cards in Champion's Path.

The limited number of cards in the set, the availability of Champion's Path, the beauty of this textured card, and the long-enduring popularity of Charizard makes this card a crown jewel of any Pokémon TCG fan's collection.