The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Releases New In-Game Story There's a new update for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross from Netmarble, bringing you a new piece of the in-game story.

Netmarble has released a new update for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross with a brand new storyline, this one focusing on the Seven Catastrophes. The update comes with the usual additions of a new playable hero ([Vengeful Saw Blade] Roxy of Madness), events, and rewards, as they tell Chapter 1 about Seven Catastrophes' journey to overcome trauma. While also investigating who was behind the incident after a disturbance in Kata Village. We have the dev notes below for you to check out as the update is now live.

"The Side Story Seven Catastrophes Chapter 1 Update features the Seven Catastrophes. Chapter 1 is about Seven Catastrophes' journey to overcome trauma and find who's behind the incident after a disturbance in Kata Village. Players are guaranteed an SSR Ticket and growth materials by clearing the chapter. A newly added character [Vengeful Saw Blade] Roxy of Madness is now available. Also, new Holy Relics for "Assault Mode" Berserk Meliodas and "Ominous Nebula" Prince of Darkness Zeldris are added. Several new events are now available for all players to obtain special rewards."

The Seven Catastrophes Special Pick-up Event: Players can earn the newly added character [Vengeful Saw Blade] Roxy of Madness as well as characters from the Seven Catastrophes and Ragnarok including [Full Moon's Shadow] Mono of Blood and Iron, and [Spellbinding Queen] Goddess of Beauty Freyja. A SSR Hero is guaranteed at 300 mileages while [Vengeful Saw Blade] Roxy of Madness is guaranteed at 600 mileages.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Diamond Perks: During the event period, rewards will be based on the amount of Diamond spent. The final reward will be the Demonic Beast Specialist SSR Selection Ticket. The list of the heroes that can be earned includes [Battlefield Guardian] Princess Brunhild, [Guide to Valhalla] Valkyrie Megellda, [Serpent Queller] World Serpent Jormungand, [Master of Light] Sun God Freyr, and [Clandestine Savior] Wanderer Thonar.

The Seven Catastrophes Special Check-in Event: All players who check in for 14 days will have the opportunity to receive a total of 14 Seven Catastrophes Special Pick-Up Tickets.

The Seven Catastrophes Hideout Renovation: Rewards can be earned by using a collection of items that are provided when clearing daily missions and game play. Available rewards include the UR Evolution Pendant, Lillia's costume, and growth materials.

Special Disaster Battle Returns: Awakened Roxy, Lillia, and Valenti will be the bosses of the event. Two players can play together via invitation while items obtained from the event can be exchanged for the Seven Catastrophes Special Card Pack, costumes, and growth material at the exchange shop.