The Sims 4 Announces Sims Sessions In-Game Music Festival

Electronic Arts revealed today that The Sims 4 will be throwing a special in-game music festival this summer called Sims Sessions. Much like you saw in Fortnite last summer, the game will be holding a special concert with an in-game stage to open the virtual show, happening from June 29th-July 7th. We have mroe of the details from today's reveal from the comnpany below as this looks to be a fun event for those who are basically lifers in the game.

The Sims has partnered with nearly 500 artists since 2004 to record their songs in the iconic language of Simlish for millions of Sims players around the world. Sims Sessions marks the first time Simlish songs will debut in-game and in an entirely new festival format. During Sims Sessions, players can explore the event with options to create their best festival fashions, camp out and shop exclusive digital merchandise featuring Bebe Rexha, Glass Animals and Joy Oladokun. Players can also join The Sims 4, Bebe Rexha and some of TikTok's most talented musical personalities for a virtual #SimlishSessions karaoke challenge on TikTok. The community will showcase their Simlish skills, sharing side-by-side duets with Bebe Rexha and featuring their own twists on her latest single Sabotage for a chance to be re-posted by the pop star. Dave Bayley will perform the Billboard-charting single "Heat Waves" from his electronic/pop band Glass Animals' record catalogue. Multi-faceted performer Joy Oladokun will sing her powerful ballad "Breathe Again" before Bebe Rexha takes to the stage and her piano with a Simlish version of "Sabotage" from her second studio album Better Mistakes. Upon conclusion of the show, players can put on a performance of their own with fellow Sims on the festival stage.

"I've always been a fan of how The Sims empowers players to express their creativity with others in the game," said Bebe Rexha. "Sims Sessions will be a fun experience for fans from around the world to enjoy music and hang with friends in a way that only The Sims can offer. I'm so excited to return to the game and also can't wait to see the fans posting their Simlish videos of 'Sabotage!'" "Sims Sessions is the next evolution of music in The Sims," said Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive and President of Music at EA. "Nowhere else can players hear and experience these exclusive performances by Bebe, Dave and Joy. With the self-expression destination that is Sims Sessions, EA will once again re-set the bar for gaming, music and global culture."