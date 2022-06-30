The Sims 4 To Add High School Years Expansion Pack In Late July

The Sims 4 is taking you back to your awkward phase as they will be releasing the High School Years expansion pack in late July. This new pack will take you to Copperdale High where all of the interactions and content os centered around your teen Sims'. They will be participating in everything that makes up the high school experience, like making friends, attending classes, going to prompt and other activities, as well as figuring out who you are before you head off to college or something else. The pack will be released on July 28th for $40, but before that, you can read more below and check out the trailer.

The ability to tell stories – any story – is at the core of what The Sims does. The Sims has a long history of empowering people to discover and express the different versions of themselves, experimenting with the Sims they create, the stories they tell and the worlds they build. In High School Years, players can craft their own enriching experiences in the new world of Copperdale at school, after school and on the weekends. Teen Sims will learn and grow, express themselves and transform their lives throughout the roller coaster of puberty.

For the High School Years Expansion Pack, The Sims collaborated with circular fashion marketplace app Depop: where the next generation comes to discover unique items. Fashion has always been a huge part of self-expression in The Sims, and the collaboration expands on the game's fashion looks, as teen Sims can create their own sense of style and set trends for others to follow. Sims can purchase clothing items designed by real-world Depop sellers Jeremy Salazar, Sha'an D'Antes, Lapoze McTribouy, Selena Williams and Bella McFadden in-game at the local thrift store and boba hangout, ThrifTea, hype up their looks and earn Simoleons by selling outfits on the new in-game Trendi app – and become a "Simfluencer" in the process

In addition to attending class and joining extracurricular activities at Copperdale High School, Sims can go on a date to remember at Plumbite Pier, or sip a boba while thrifting clothes at ThrifTea. Players can also customize their Sim's prom experience, from promposal to picking the perfect prom outfit and getting ready for the big event, so Teen Sims can dance the night away with friends. There's so much to do as a teenager, and so little time before graduation!