The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner Of The Green Stone Has New SDCC Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner Of The Green Stone that Microids debuted at San Diego Comic Con.

During San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Microids decided to debut the latest trailer for their upcoming game, The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner Of The Green Stone. This is really the first proper look we've received of the game so far, as the team has kept a lot of it to just screenshots and teaser images. It's not a lot. In fact, it's under one minute. But its enough to give you an idea of what's going on and what you'll be doing in this 3D platformer. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released on November 2nd, 2023, for PC and all three major consoles.

"Handy Smurf has created a revolutionary invention: SmurfoMix! However, it's missing a key ingredient, the Green Stone, which lies in the greedy clutches of Gargamel. He sets off on a mission to retrieve the famous Green Stone, a key ingredient that would greatly help him improve his invention, from Gargamel's laboratory. But a fatal misstep causes it to explode, its fragments scattering throughout the Cursed Land. In addition to unleashing into the wild its incredible powers to copy and decompose matter, the Green Stone has set free the evil Stolas, a new order bent on creating a reign of terror. A crack team of 4 Smurfs must then adventure to save the Cursed Land from the mighty Stolas! Well equipped, the Smurfs can count on the SmurfoMix and an unexpected ally… Gargamel himself!"

Meet the team of 4 iconic Smurfs: Handy Smurf, Brainy Smurf, Clumsy Smurf, and Smurfstorm.

An accessible and intuitive gameplay that will delight both Smurf fans and action/platforming fans.

Enjoy dynamic gameplay with exploration, platforming, and even more intense combat thanks to the SmurfoMix!

For the first time in a video game, collaborate with Gargamel! Use his teleporters to travel through the Cursed Land and discover three brand new unexplored regions.

Collect various resources to acquire the BoostiBoom and improve the Smurfomix throughout your adventure!

Embark on the adventure with a friend or family partner in co-op mode.

A new story that respects the license, set in a beautiful, well-crafted colorful universe!

