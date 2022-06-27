The Smurfs Are Getting Their Own Racing Game With Smurfs Kart

In what is probably one of the strangest game reveals of the summer, Microids announce Smurfs Kart is currently in the works. The company announced some time ago that they had worked out a deal to make a few different games using The Smurfs IP, but at the time they didn't reveal a ton of details about what they wanted to do with it. Now we have a pretty good idea of what we might expect down the road beyond this new game, but for the immediate future, we're getting a kart title featuring all of the characters you know from the franchise. Here's the brief intro to it from the devs.

It's time to heat up your engines! Choose your Smurf – each one having their own kart and unique ability – and take part in wild races! Start off strong, find shortcuts, use the right items at the right time to pass your opponents and become the village's best kart driver! Play solo or with friends and family, should you be a beginner or the most trained driver… get the pole position and show others who is the fastest Smurf of all time!

While we haven't touched Smurfs Kart yey, it's pretty clear this is following the "racing kart" genre as we see similarities from Mario Kart, as well as a few things from versions for Crash Bandicoot, Sonic The Hedgehog, and Nickelodeon. We'll see if they make any substantial changes to the format that make it unique or if it will just be a clone of previous titles we've already messed with before. But in any case, the game will be coming out exclusively on the Nintendo Switch sometime near the end of 2022.