The Smurfs – Dreams Will Be Released In Late October

Microids revealed the official release date for The Smurfs – Dreams this morning, as we'll see the game released in late October.

Microids revealed the official release date for their upcoming platformer, The Smurfs – Dreams, along with a brand new trailer to show off the gameplay. In case you didn't know about the game yet, this is a 3D action platformer where the iconic cartoon characters have been put into a slumber and must make their way out of their own dreams. The game will launch on October 24 for all three major consoles, as well as for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. On top of that, physical copies will be released for PC, Switch, and PS4. Enjoy the latest gameplay trailer above!

The Smurfs – Dreams

Calling all gamers! Whether you're a die-hard Smurf fan or a seasoned gamer looking for your next adventure, The Smurfs – Dreams has something for everyone! With solo or co-op gameplay options, mind-bending puzzles, and heart-pounding challenges, get ready for endless hours of fun and excitement! Ever wondered what goes on in the mind of a sleeping Smurf? Now's your chance to find out! Explore a universe where dreams and nightmares collide, all while helping our beloved Smurfs navigate through enchanting realms and face off against their arch-nemesis, Gargamel! Gargamel has cast a wicked spell on the sarsaparilla bushes, sending the Smurfs into a deep slumber! It's up to you to awaken them all before Gargamel's evil plan succeeds! Can you save the day and restore peace to the Smurf Village?

