Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bolt Blaster Games, The Spell Brigade

The Spell Brigade Will Hit Early Access Next Week

The Spell Brigade will arrive on Steam in Early Access this month, bringing multiplayer co-op wizard action to fight off hordes of creatures

Article Summary The Spell Brigade hits Early Access on September 16, 2024, offering a 1-4 player co-op wizardry bullet hell experience.

Join forces with friends to slay hordes of dark creatures, completing team objectives and creating spell synergies.

Revive tokens let you use your deaths to your advantage, blasting yourself and teammates back into action.

Dynamic spell system ensures unique builds every game, with endless chaos and excitement for wizard squads.

Indie game developer and publisher Bolt Blaster Games confirmed that The Spell Brigade will be released on Steam in Early Access next week. This is a 1-4 player co-op title in which you all take on the role of wizards in a chaotic and hectic bullet-heaven title, taking out hordes of enemies that come rushing your way. The game will officially drop into Early Access on September 16, 2024, with no window of a full release revealed just yet. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as we'll see it next Monday.

The Spell Brigade

The Spell Brigade is an online co-op survivors-like for 1-4 players. Team up with your wizard friends to slay hordes of dark creatures. Complete team-based objectives, unlock new upgrades, and create overpowered spell synergies. Friend nor foe is safe in this friendly fire bullet hell! The Spell Brigade combines the survivors-like gameplay you love with good old multiplayer madness. Fight thousands of weird monsters together. Complete random team-based objectives and upgrade spells together. Survive together!

Taking on entire armies is risky business, even with your friends at your side! Fighting as a team has many perks, but you will inevitably step on each other's toes. But fear not! You can use your deaths to your advantage and use Revive tokens to (literally) blast yourself and your teammates back into action! Improve, augment, and infuse your spells with different kinds of elements and upgrades. Combine this with your Enchantments, Quests, Relics, and the number of wizards in your squad, and the potential for pure, unhinged chaos is endless!

Survivors-like Gameplay with Multiplayer Madness: Enjoy the thrill of fighting thousands of weird monsters together. Complete missions and upgrade spells as a team. Survive together!

Enjoy the thrill of fighting thousands of weird monsters together. Complete missions and upgrade spells as a team. Survive together! Team-Based Combat: Assemble your Brigade and traverse the mystical warpath together. Experience the benefits of fighting as a team, even if it means occasionally stepping on each other's toes. Fear not, as even the most unfortunate deaths can be remedied through the power of sorcery and friendship.

Assemble your Brigade and traverse the mystical warpath together. Experience the benefits of fighting as a team, even if it means occasionally stepping on each other's toes. Fear not, as even the most unfortunate deaths can be remedied through the power of sorcery and friendship. Dynamic Spell System: Find, upgrade, and combine your spells with powerful elements. The game ensures that no two builds are ever the same, and with multiple wizards in your squad, the potential for pure, unhinged chaos is endless!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!