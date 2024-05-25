Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Playism, Video Games | Tagged: Silver Lining Studio, The Star Named EOS

The Star Named EOS Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for the puzzle adventure game The Star Named EOS, as a free demo is available on Steam starting today.

Article Summary Explore the puzzles of The Star Named EOS in a new gameplay trailer.

Delve into a hand-drawn world and uncover a family's secret history.

Experience the game's narrative through the eyes of young Dei.

Try the free demo on Steam and start your own photographic journey.

Indie game developers Silver Lining Studio and publisher Playism have revealed a new gameplay trailer this weekend for The Star Named EOS. The team has used this trailer to give you a better idea about all of the mechanics you'll encounter as they have created a unique puzzle adventure title revolving around uncovering secrets of the past through photography. Enjoy the trailer above as the game has a free demo available on Steam right now.

The Star Named EOS

The Star Named EOS is a story-rich puzzle adventure built around photography. Explore a beautiful hand-drawn world as you photograph some of the most precious yet fleeting moments in life. As you recreate photos from the past, you will slowly uncover the truth of a family mystery, and the love hidden within fragmented memories will eventually become clear. Ss the young photographer Dei, the player sets off on a journey following in the footsteps of his absent mother. When he was a young child, Dei received letters from his mother on her travels. They always included a beautiful picture of places she visited. But one day, Dei notices something strange in the photos that threatens to overturn everything he's ever believed in. With the guidance of his mother's voice ringing from deep within his heart, he takes the first step on a journey to discover the truth of his mother's absence… Experience a harmonious mixture of beautiful hand-drawn art and engaging puzzles as you embark on a journey of reminiscence.

By recreating old photos left to Dei, uncover a long-forgotten truth about the past.

A fully-voiced experience to fully immerse you in the world of The Star Named EOS.

Interact with a beautiful hand-drawn world.

Enjoy highly detailed panoramic scenery.

Discover puzzles and items hidden in the panoramic scenery.

Uncover the truth with engaging puzzles that tickle your brain just enough.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!