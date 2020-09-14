The Survivalists Will Officially Launch On October 9th

Team17 revealed this past week that they will finally be releasing The Survivalists on October 17th for PC and all three major consoles. The game has been teased for much of 2020 as being on the way, with a really cool concept of trying to make life work on an island filled with danger and potential. Especially if you have monkeys helping you out everywhere you go. The game is set within the acclaimed The Escapists universe which will help those familiar with that game acclimate to the gameplay as it uses many of the same mechanics, but in a different way as you try to find a life within a sandbox world wither alone or with friends.

Those who choose to pre-order the game on everything except PS4 will receive the Monkey Business downloadable content pack, which will give you accessories for your stranded characters. This includes the exclusive Straw Hat, The Escapists Guard Hat, and Unicorn Hat. Plus six more hats for the monkey mates (Top Hat, Lumberjack Hat, Chef Hat, Crown, Hard Hat, and Pirate Hat). Enjoy the latest trailer for the game below!

Play together and survive: Up to four players can join forces to explore the world of The Survivalists, helping each other out to stay alive.

Up to four players can join forces to explore the world of The Survivalists, helping each other out to stay alive. Get crafty and be inventive: Various items great and small can be crafted, from weapons to tools and buildings to keep your crew sheltered.

Various items great and small can be crafted, from weapons to tools and buildings to keep your crew sheltered. Automate with monkeys: Enlist the help of monkeys for a number of tasks, including protecting your group and gathering resources.

Enlist the help of monkeys for a number of tasks, including protecting your group and gathering resources. Curiosity is rewarded: Players are encouraged to explore their surroundings, where they'll encounter dangerous wildlife, mythical enemies, and tantalizing secrets.