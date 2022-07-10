The Tale Of Bistun Will Be Released This Wednesday

Indie publisher IMGN.PRO and Iranian-founded developer Black Cube Games will be releasing The Tale Of Bistun this week. This action-adventure game is set in a world where myth and magic are alive and thriving, as you are taken on an interesting journey that is a modern re-telling of the 12th Century classic Persian romance. The game is guided by Marc Thompson (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Wars: Visions, Pokémon) as the omniscient narrator who helps you through this unique and harrowing journey. You can read more about it below as the game will be released on July 13th on PC via Steam, the Epic Game Store, GOG, The Humble Store, and Nuuvem, as well as on Xbox via ID@Xbox.

The Tale of Bistun follows an amnesiac stone-carver on his journey up the slopes of the intimidating Mount Bistun. He'll have to battle legions of monstrous foes using fast-paced, melee combat and powerful magical abilities as he explores the real world and the mysterious place of forgotten memories, known as the Revelations Realm, in search of answers. All the while, a mysterious voice encourages him to keep going, recounting his every step and keeping close tabs on his quest through these beautiful but blight-infested lands. A Re-telling of a Persian Legend: Based on an epic romantic poem from the 12th century, "Khosrow and Shirin", The Tale of Bistun is a tale of love, loss, and adventure though a land where magic and bravery collide.

Based on an epic romantic poem from the 12th century, "Khosrow and Shirin", The Tale of Bistun is a tale of love, loss, and adventure though a land where magic and bravery collide. A Stunning Land of Myth and Magic: Ascend the deadly slopes of Mount Bistun and battle through a gorgeous world that brings the ancient lands of Mesopotamia to life.

Ascend the deadly slopes of Mount Bistun and battle through a gorgeous world that brings the ancient lands of Mesopotamia to life. Hack, Slash, and Blast: Battle hordes of dangerous foes using fast-paced tactical melee combat and ferocious magical abilities.

Battle hordes of dangerous foes using fast-paced tactical melee combat and ferocious magical abilities. Carve Out Your Own Tale: King Darius, eat your heart out! Create your own Behistun Inscription and etch out beautiful engravings to tell the world your story.