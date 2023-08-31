Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ancient Forge Studio, Frozen District, The Tenants

The Tenants Releases All-New Pets DLC This Week

Are you looking for a pet to live with you in your home in The Tenants? The devs have just released a brand new DLC to give you options.

Developer Ancient Forge Studio and publisher Frozen District have released a new DLC for The Tenants as Pets have come to your home. Yes, after a long wait, you can finally own a pet and have them live with you in your rented home, as they have a variety of cuddly and feathered options to help bring you joy while you take care of them. The DLC also provides a plethora of options that can help you decorate your home to make it comfortable for them, while also giving your home a splash of lived-in feeling for your pet. You can read more about the DLC below, and check out a trailer for it, as it is now live in the game.

"In the Pets DLC, players can expand their property empires by welcoming a variety of charming creatures, from dogs and cats to raccoons, mini pigs, parrots, fish, hamsters, and much more. Beyond finding suitable homes for human tenants, players now have the unique opportunity to foster meaningful relationships between the tenants and their cherished pets. Strengthen bonds by interacting with pets, playing games, offering treats, and ensuring your rental business thrives."

"The expansion includes over 500 new pet-friendly items and furniture pieces, enabling players to customize apartments to perfectly suit their tenants' furry and feathered companions. With four new Elite Contracts to complete, players can demonstrate their expertise in creating ideal living spaces for pet owners. Additionally, players can undertake a mission to transform an old animal shelter into a pet paradise, where stray pets can find loving homes. In addition to introducing a special mission, "Parrot Collector," where players can unlock a secret prize by accomplishing unique objectives within the game, the Pets DLC includes new gifts, furniture, services, and sabotage options. Even a brand-new phone app for pet management!"

