The Terminator Makes His Way To Call Of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone

Activision and Sledgehammer Games have brought a new pop culture icon to Call Of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone with The Terminator. The character comes to the game as part of the Mercenaries of Fortune mid-season update, which will go live at 9AM PT on July 26th and on Warzone at 9 AM PT on July 27th. Both games will be getting new playlists and a new Assault Rifle that you can unlock, as well as a new multiplayer map called Desolation in Vanguard which is a medium-sized intricate village map located at a Pacific Listening Station. But the big focus of this will be on the film additions as you're getting the both he Model T-800 and T-1000 Terminators, as well as the "Titanium Trials: Endurance" in Caldera, the rise of Zombies in Rebirth of the Dead, and a new Task Force Operator. We have notes below for the Terminator additions, but you can check out the full patch notes here.

The first cybernetic organism developed by Skynet, the Model T-800 is perfectly able to blend in with humans utilizing living tissue over a hyper alloy skeleton. Now is your chance to become the classic Model T-800 Terminator. This ten-item Bundle features the Ultra-rarity "Model T-800" Operator paired with its own Finishing Move, Play of the Game, and MVP highlights for a truly immersive experience. Also get the "Neural Net Processor" Ultra Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint, "Coltan Alloy" and "Motorhead" Legendary Weapon Blueprints, "Always Scanning" Charm, "I'll Be Back" Animated Emblem, and the "Infrared Optics" Reticle. Call of Duty Tracer Pack: Terminator T-1000 Ultra Operator Bundle Skynet's advanced AI model, the Model T-1000 is developed from a mimetic polyalloy liquid metal capable of shape shifting to better impersonate the human resistance. The Ultra "Model T-1000" Operator leads this ten-item Bundle, also featuring its own Finishing Move, Play of the Game, and MVP highlights as well as three Legendary Weapon Blueprints: the "Liquid Metal" SMG, the "Persistent Mission" Assault Rifle, and the "Identity Theft" LMG. Also equip the "Alternative Future" Watch, the animated "Full Chase" Emblem, and the animated "Unstoppable" Calling Card.