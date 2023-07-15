Posted in: Games, Gun Media, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Video Games | Tagged: sumo digital, texas chainsaw massacre

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Receives Bloody New Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game, as Gun Media gives you a bloodier and grislier look at what's to come.

Gun Media dropped a brand new trailer his week for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game, as things get a lot more bloodier and gruesome this time around. Revealed during the ID@Xbox Showcase as an IGN exclusive a few days ago, the trailer shows off more of the gore you can expect from the game as you attempt to survive against Leatherface. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on August 18th for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles.

"Take on the role of one of the notorious Slaughter family, or their victims, in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a third-person asymmetrical horror experience based on the groundbreaking and iconic 1974 horror film. As a victim, you must use your wits and stealth to stay out of the Family's reach and find the tools you need to lead to your eventual freedom. Slaughter Family players must seek out, track down, and stop their guests from escaping. Players of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre can finally find out if they have what it takes to survive. Experience the mad and macabre for yourself in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre."

"Character stats are broken out into five main Attribute categories: Toughness, Endurance, Strength, Proficiency, and Stealth, and while each Victim has a base value for each Attribute, these values can be tweaked by way of the metagame and that Victim's unique Skill Tree. Stashed among the various perks within the Skill Tree unlocks are Attribute Unlock Points. Snagging one of those will award a point that can be used to raise the value of any Attribute the player chooses. This is just one of the options players can use to build their Victim loadouts in unique ways. Of course, the base values play an important role in this, as pumping up a low base value will cost more Attribute Unlock Points than leaning into a specific Victim's strong suits."

