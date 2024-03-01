Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fool's Theory, The Thaumaturge

The Thaumaturge Releases 11 Facts Video Ahead Of Release

11 Bit Studios have released one final trailer for The Thaumaturge, as the game gives us 11 facts about the game before launch.

Article Summary New trailer with 11 facts about The Thaumaturge released by 11 Bit Studios.

Set in 1905 Warsaw, the game offers a rich, historical RPG experience.

Players can shape the story with impactful choices and character development.

Unique turn-based combat features psychic strikes by Salutors.

Indie game developer Fool's Theory and publisher 11 Bit Studios have released one more trailer for The Thaumaturge before it comes out next week. Matching up with the studio namesake a litt,e this new video, which you can check out here, gives 11 facts about the game before it launches on March 4, 2024. This should give you a proper rundown of what to expect from the game before the team releases it to the public this Monday. Enjoy the video!

The Thaumaturge

The year is 1905. Warsaw lives under the yoke of imperial Russian tsardom. Its inhabitants constitute a diverse group of different ancestries, views, and beliefs with often conflicting interests: Russian soldiers, Jewish merchants, Polish townspeople, and more. Despite the circumstances, the city is a buzzing metropolis, where one can attend a breathtaking party with the high society, and later get robbed in one of the dark alleys of the Praga district. A city of great hopes and dreams on one hand and dark desires on the other. In this world, a force that cannot be ignored are Thaumaturges – individuals versed in taming spirit-like beings called Salutors, used for manipulation of the temperaments and affinities of other people and even ultimately in combat. The devil is in the detail – only Thaumaturges are fully aware of the Salutors' nature and only they can perceive them in their true essence. Their capability to influence others significantly and demonstrably increases their ability to change the surrounding world – however, Thaumaturgy is a power that should be used with caution.

Shape Your Story – as a full-fledged RPG, it allows you to alternate your choices and make you deal with the aftermath.

– as a full-fledged RPG, it allows you to alternate your choices and make you deal with the aftermath. Develop Your Character – creating your own version of the Thaumaturge will allow you to approach situations in different ways.

– creating your own version of the Thaumaturge will allow you to approach situations in different ways. Experience unique turn-based combat and defeat your foes using human attacks and skills as well as psychic strikes delivered by Salutors.

and defeat your foes using human attacks and skills as well as psychic strikes delivered by Salutors. Influence and manipulate the temperaments of other characters to bend their will to your liking.

the temperaments of other characters to bend their will to your liking. Tame the power of Salutors – use the unique set of their skills to gain an advantage while exploring the world and when bringing your adversaries to their knees.

– use the unique set of their skills to gain an advantage while exploring the world and when bringing your adversaries to their knees. See the world that's inevitably gone – explore the uncommon, heavily researched historical period of the early XX century Warsaw, where crime and luxury are often two sides of the same coin. Meet historical figures and learn about their involvement in the story.

