The Thing: Remastered Releases First Deep-Dive Video

Check out the latest video from Nightdive Studios about The Thing: Remastered, as they explore the work done behind the scenes.

Article Summary Nightdive Studios unveils deep-dive video for The Thing: Remastered.

Remake features 4K resolution, 120FPS, and updated game mechanics.

Experience enhanced visuals and atmospheric effects with the KEX Engine.

Players navigate paranoia and alien horrors in an arctic survival story.

Nightdive Studios has released a new video for their upcoming release of The Thing: Remastered, providing a better look behind the game. If you're not already aware, this is a remake of the 2002 title based on the horror film of the same name. This video is the first in a series that will explore the work that went into bringing this game to life for modern audiences. We have more details about the game below as you can check out the video here.

The Thing: Remastered

The Thing: Remastered is a faithful restoration of the cult-classic 2002 third-person survival horror shooter game inspired by Universal Pictures' genre-defining 1982 film, The Thing. Nightdive Studios has upgraded this horrifying classic for the modern era through its proprietary KEX Engine for play on current-generation gaming devices up to a 4K resolution at 120FPS. Improvements to character models, textures, and animations have been hand-crafted by Nightdive Studios, with the implementation of advanced 3D rendering for updated lighting and atmospheric effects — for a suspenseful and disgustingly detailed remaster that reanimates the thrilling game for modern audiences.

In the frozen arctic tundra, a mysterious shape-shifting alien has wiped out the crew of the U.S. Outpost #31 research facility. In The Thing: Remastered, players step into the boots of Captain J.F. Blake, the leader of a United States Army Special Forces rescue team sent to investigate the blood-curdling events that transpired in the original The Thing film. Trapped by the elements and at risk of infection by a horrific entity, Blake must keep his squad together to survive by gaining their trust and ensuring that their fear and paranoia don't get the best of them … or himself.

Return to U.S. Outpost #31: Continue the story of The Thing and face off against terrifying monsters, from scuttling head-spiders and human-like walkers to gigantic multi-tentacled level bosses.

Continue the story of The Thing and face off against terrifying monsters, from scuttling head-spiders and human-like walkers to gigantic multi-tentacled level bosses. Who Goes There?: Command a squad of up to four NPCs from Soldier, Medic, and Engineer character classes through the game's 11 frightening levels.

Command a squad of up to four NPCs from Soldier, Medic, and Engineer character classes through the game's 11 frightening levels. The Warmest Place to Hide: Someone in your squad may not be who they appear to be. The shape-shifting alien hides inside an imitation, so keep a watchful eye.

Someone in your squad may not be who they appear to be. The shape-shifting alien hides inside an imitation, so keep a watchful eye. Don't Lose It: Gain the trust of your squad members and minimize their fear levels lest they become defiant or, worse, succumb to paranoia.

Gain the trust of your squad members and minimize their fear levels lest they become defiant or, worse, succumb to paranoia. Ultimate Alien Terror: Upgraded models, textures, and animations hand-crafted by Nightdive, plus enhanced lighting and atmospheric effects.

Upgraded models, textures, and animations hand-crafted by Nightdive, plus enhanced lighting and atmospheric effects. Stunning Visuals: Up to 4K 120FPS visuals on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Up to 4K 120FPS visuals on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Checkmate: Trophies and Achievements on Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

