The Top Five Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin

In September 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the eleventh set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Lost Zone mechanic, which appears as a teal and purple aura around certain Pokémon. This appears on standard cards, holos, Vs, VSTARs, and even Trainer cards. The Origin Forme Giratina-themed Sword & Shield – Lost Origin also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, with our spotlight on Sword & Shield – Lost Origin wrapped, we count down the Top Five cards of the set. Note that these are my personal picks and I welcome you to leave your own in the comments.

5 – Enamorous V Character Super Rare (Trainer Gallery)

While the Forces of Nature, even this new addition, are not the most popular Legendaries, artist AKIRA EGAWA stuns with this beautiful piece of artwork. Painterly and intricate, both Enamorus and trainer Cogita look incredible on this card which rides the line of beautiful and spooky. This is Cogita's first-ever Pokémon TCG appearance.

4 – Pikachu Character Rare (Trainer Gallery)

There are a whopping five Pikachu cards in Sword & Shield – Lost Origin and any of them could've made the list. (In fact, another one does.) However, the sheer cuteness of this Character Rare by Atsushi Furusawa makes it a shoo-in. Can't beat a sleeping Pokémon!

3 – Rotom V Alternate Art

Say what you want about the pull rates of Alternate Arts in this set… they're still exciting to chase. Artist Yuu Nishida delivers a warm and nostalgic Rotom V showing the Pokémon surveying a bunch of appliances that it could possess. Is it just me or does this card have major Brave Little Toaster vibes?

2 – Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare (Trainer Gallery)

In almost any other set, this stunning card by Souichirou Gunjima would've been the top pick. Vibrant and bold, this was the first ever Character Super Rare revealed out of Japan back in 2021 and finally getting it in this set makes Lost Origin a memorable, landmark set… but one card outdoes it.

1 – Giratina V Alternate Art

Highly detailed and abundantly weird, this reality-shattering Giratina Alternate Art is the most memorable Alt Art to drop since the Umbreon VMAX Alt from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Unfortunately for collectors like me who opened many boxes and didn't pull it, it's also well on its way toward copying the Umbreon in its staggering value. Shinji Kanda delivers this card that seems to threaten the fabric of reality with its mere existence.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. Next time, the spotlight concludes with a complete review of this expansion.