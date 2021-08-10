The Vale: Shadow Of The Crown Releases New Dev Diary

Before The Vale: Shadow Of The Crown is released, Falling Squirrel has released a new developer diary going over the voice acting in the game. because of the way it has been developed to be an adventure title that uses sounds, they went to careful measures to make sure the audio experience was one for the ages. And they did a fine job getting a cast fo voice actors who could bring a game like this to life without any visual stimulus beyond the brief bits of color and shape you see ont he screen as a blind warrior. You can check out the video down at the bottom as the game is et to be released on August 19th, 2021.

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown foregoes traditional visual gameplay, utilizing binaural audio technology and haptic controller feedback to create an immersive world that brings high-caliber gaming to visually impaired and sighted gamers alike. Players surround themselves in an emotional story of the Second-to-the-Throne — blind from birth and recently exiled to the edges of the kingdom upon the coronation of their elder brother as King of the Land. Through the ears of the hero, players must embark on a treacherous journey as they explore the world around them, fight off enemies in challenging, interactive combat, hunt for resources, acquire gear, and lose themselves in a rich narrative supported by top-tier voice acting. The Falling Squirrel team has worked tirelessly to include the latest assistive technologies and enlisted input from hundreds of visually impaired community members to ensure their diverse gameplay needs are met. As part of the studio's commitment to accessibility, The Vale: Shadow of the Crown also features sincere and deliberate representation by employing visually impaired voice actors and developers — including voice actors and creative consultants who are core to their communities.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Vale: Shadow of the Crown Dev Diary (https://youtu.be/de5CF98M858)