The Van Gogh Museum Is Done With Pokémon TCG Fans

The Van Gogh Museum is done with Pokémon TCG fans after the overwhelming interest in Pikachu With The Felt Grey Hat cuases safety concerns.

Van Gogh has had it with Pikachu. After a series of mishaps, the Van Gogh Museum and Pokémon TCG promotion seems to have met an early ending. It all began when scalpers flooded the internet, leading to all of the Pokémon TCG and Van Gogh collaboration merch getting bought up before many fans knew it was even announced. After that, The Pokémon Company International released a mea culpa and promised another chance at the promo card associated with this initiative, the Pikachu With the Grey Felt Hat Illustration Rare, in the future. However, the Van Gogh merch would not return. Now, the Van Gogh Museum is taking it a step further and echoing Target's temporary pandemic solution: no more Pokémon TCG. Read on to see the joint statement.

The Van Gogh Museum announced:

The Van Gogh Museum and The Pokémon Company International take the safety and security of visitors and staff very seriously. Recently, a small group of individuals has created an undesirable situation that has led us to take the difficult decision to remove the Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat promo card from the museum. In this way, visitors will be able to experience this special collection of Pokémon paintings and the rest of the museum in a safe and enjoyable manner.

All this for a card that will likely tank in value when TPCI makes it available as a free giveaway for orders $30 and more. The way that the Pokémon TCG has successfully squashed scalpers in the past is by making scalped products readily available, essentially flooding the market. That is almost for sure what will happen here. Until then, though, this card is still selling for over $100 on eBay.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the third quarter of 2023:

Charizard ex Premium Collection (available October 20, 2023): Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex SV Black Star Promo, two holographic cards featuring Charmander and Charmeleon respectively (it is not yet announced if these are foil reprints or SV Black Star Promos), a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Charizard. It retails for $39.99.

Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex SV Black Star Promo, two holographic cards featuring Charmander and Charmeleon respectively (it is not yet announced if these are foil reprints or SV Black Star Promos), a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Charizard. It retails for $39.99. Roaring Moon ex Box (available November 17, 2023): Features Roaring Moon ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Roaring Moon ex, a holographic card featuring Brute Bonnet and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99.

Features Roaring Moon ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Roaring Moon ex, a holographic card featuring Brute Bonnet and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99. Iron Valiant ex Box (available November 17, 2023): Features Iron Valiant ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Iron Valiant ex, a holographic card featuring Iron Moth and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99.

Features Iron Valiant ex as an SV Black Star Promo, a jumbo version of Iron Valiant ex, a holographic card featuring Iron Moth and a Trainer, and four booster packs. It will retail for $21.99. Miraidon ex League Battle Deck (available November 17, 2023): Reprints of Regieleki VMAX and Miraidon ex lead up to the next ex League Battle Deck. This includes no Black Star Promos but rather three copies of Regileki V, two copies of Regileki VMAX, and two copies of Miraidon ex along with a ready-to-play deck of cards, six damage counter dice, one coin flip die, two coin condition markets, a deck box, an accessory box, and a strategy sheet. It will retail for $29.99.

Reprints of Regieleki VMAX and Miraidon ex lead up to the next ex League Battle Deck. This includes no Black Star Promos but rather three copies of Regileki V, two copies of Regileki VMAX, and two copies of Miraidon ex along with a ready-to-play deck of cards, six damage counter dice, one coin flip die, two coin condition markets, a deck box, an accessory box, and a strategy sheet. It will retail for $29.99. Fall 2023 Collector's Chest Tin (available November 17, 2023): Features three foil cards featuring Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval that will likely be reprint cards. They have not yet been revealed. The tin will also include a Pokémon coin, a mini portfolio, sticker sheets, and six booster packs. It will retail for $29.99.

Features three foil cards featuring Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval that will likely be reprint cards. They have not yet been revealed. The tin will also include a Pokémon coin, a mini portfolio, sticker sheets, and six booster packs. It will retail for $29.99. Gyarados ex Premium Collection (release date not yet known): Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex reprint from Scarlet & Violet, a reverse holo card featuring a reprinted Magikarp, a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Gyarados. The price is not yet known. This may be a GameStop exclusive but that, too, is not yet announced.

