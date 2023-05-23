The Walking Dead: All-Stars Adds New Characters & Spinoff Story
Com2uS has provided a brand new update for The Walking Dead: All-Stars, as the game gets a brand new spinoff story.
Com2uS has launched a new update for The Walking Dead: All-Stars this week, adding in new characters as well as a spinoff to the main story. Basically, for lack of a better term, they're making a storyline that takes place in the development team's hometown of Seoul, as they add new Korean-based characters to the mix in a new storyline where they will fight for survival within TWD universe. You can read more about the update below as it is now live in the game.
Expand an Epic Adventure: The ALL-NEW spinoff takes place in Seoul, Korea, and follows Korean survivors fighting against Walkers at a survival camp in a subway station. The series, called Hope Overseas, starts with newly added chapter 41 and an all-new Survival Record.
Become a Leader in Seoul: A new Korean survivor, Junhyuk, leads the survivors and launches grenades at the battlefield to inflict huge damage to their enemies. Unlike the existing survivors of The Walking Dead: All-Stars who have a specific alignment, his alignment is Unknown. Unknown survivors need to be paired up with other existing survivors to showcase their true worth.
Explore new Survival Records: Community Member tells the story of a group of survivors who seek out a doctor to treat Hudson, who was injured while searching for supplies in a city. In addition, players can now challenge up to phase 480 at Alignment Defense and survivor groups' combat power by playing through a new Challenge Mode called "People from the Outskirts."
Dominate the Enemy: Dominate the enemy with Rajesh, an agile supporter who heals his comrades and proficiently uses medical supplies to help allies restore their HP. He is playable at a new Mysterious Survivor dungeon.
Take Advantage of Special Events: Various special events reward players with Gold Bars and other valuable items. The Basement Search event will go live on May 10th, and players can acquire various items like a Personal Gear Upgrade Material Box by defeating raiders in a basement. In addition, the spinoff comes with a series of events, including a Warehouse Clearance event until June 4th to reward players who successfully match pairs of cards. A Town Management event with bingo will go live until June 6th. Players can acquire various items through 7-Day Survival Support and 14-Day Growth Support events as well.
