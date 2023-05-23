The Walking Dead: All-Stars Adds New Characters & Spinoff Story

Com2uS has provided a brand new update for The Walking Dead: All-Stars, as the game gets a brand new spinoff story.

Com2uS has launched a new update for The Walking Dead: All-Stars this week, adding in new characters as well as a spinoff to the main story. Basically, for lack of a better term, they're making a storyline that takes place in the development team's hometown of Seoul, as they add new Korean-based characters to the mix in a new storyline where they will fight for survival within TWD universe. You can read more about the update below as it is now live in the game.

Expand an Epic Adventure: The ALL-NEW spinoff takes place in Seoul, Korea, and follows Korean survivors fighting against Walkers at a survival camp in a subway station. The series, called Hope Overseas, starts with newly added chapter 41 and an all-new Survival Record.

Become a Leader in Seoul: A new Korean survivor, Junhyuk, leads the survivors and launches grenades at the battlefield to inflict huge damage to their enemies. Unlike the existing survivors of The Walking Dead: All-Stars who have a specific alignment, his alignment is Unknown. Unknown survivors need to be paired up with other existing survivors to showcase their true worth.

Explore new Survival Records: Community Member tells the story of a group of survivors who seek out a doctor to treat Hudson, who was injured while searching for supplies in a city. In addition, players can now challenge up to phase 480 at Alignment Defense and survivor groups' combat power by playing through a new Challenge Mode called "People from the Outskirts."

Dominate the Enemy: Dominate the enemy with Rajesh, an agile supporter who heals his comrades and proficiently uses medical supplies to help allies restore their HP. He is playable at a new Mysterious Survivor dungeon.