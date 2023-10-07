Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Other Ocean Interactive, The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Betrayal

The Walking Dead: Betrayal Offers Halloween Content Rpadmap

The first Early Access update has been added to The Walking Dead: Betrayal, as they are winding to Halloween a Rick Grimes skin.

Skybound Entertainment and Other Ocean Interactive revealed the first set of updates for The Walking Dead: Betrayal, as well as a roadmap to Halloween. The team has implemented the first update for Early Access, all of which was based on player feedback. Along with the additions, the team revealed a new roadmap of content they're working on that will come out over the next few months, which includes some new skins on the way that fans of the franchise will enjoy, such as the addition of a new Rick Grimes skin. We have some of the notes from the developers for you here, as well as a look at the roadmap, and a brand new video showing some of it off for you to enjoy.

The Walking Dead : Betrayal – Early Access Update #1

In our first major update to The Walking Dead: Betrayal, we're bringing new post-match details, traitor objective updates, an all-new map tile, and lots of bug fixes!

New Map Tile: St. Lawrence Ridge – Our first new map tile, St. Lawrence Ridge, has arrived! See what you can scavenge up across this abandoned neighborhood's unique greenhouse and garages! With St. Lawrence Ridge now in the rotation, you may see it appear as one of the three rotating map tiles, either in the North, West, or South.

Traitor Updates

Over a dozen new Traitor objectives have been introduced! Some of these new optional objectives include helping exile a non-Traitor or poisoning several players, and can reward bonuses ranging from double damage critical hits to poison immunity. Check out a map board as a Traitor to see what other objectives and bonuses you might be offered! Additionally, Traitors can now access their Dead Drop inventory directly from the Crafting Station, allowing Traitors to check on their inventory more discretely.

