Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Comes To Call Of Duty For Season Two

Activision dropped a ton of details about what's coming to both Call Of Duty: Warzone & Modern Warfare III for Season Two.

Article Summary Season Two collides with The Walking Dead across COD Warzone & Modern Warfare III.

Four new Multiplayer maps and additional game modes to enhance warfare tactics.

Warzone's Fortune’s Keep evolves with new gameplay features and Ranked Resurgence.

Unlock new weapons, skins, and tackle challenges in Zombies and across both games.

Activision rolled out their plans for Season Two of Call of Duty: Warzone and Moden Warfare III, as there is a ton of content coming down the road. On February 7, both games will be getting some upgrades, new additions, and crossovers. The biggest one is that both games will see AMC's The Walking Dead make its way into their world, not just for Zombies content, but both titles across multiple game modes. We have the cliff notes from the devs for you here, as well as a pair of trailers to check out. But you can find the comprehensive list of details on their latest blog.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Multiplayer

A massive Multiplayer map offering! Four new Core 6v6 maps arrive across Season 2, including three brand-new 6v6 maps and a fan-favorite remaster.

Two map variants: Ready up for Hordepoint and the Vortex Mid-Season Playlist, explore two otherworldly-themed map variants based on Skidrow and Terminal.

New War map: Assault a downtown Urzikstan skyscraper from the skies. Welcome to Operation Tin Man.

Six game modes: Bring home a win in Team Gun Game; quickscope your way to victory in Snipers Only; enjoy the return of Hordepoint and Bounty; and battle rival Juggernauts in the Juggermosh pit!

Season 2 Ranked Play: Claim the Ranked Play rewards you unlocked in Season 1, then continue the grind with a full season and all-new rewards to earn.

New Ninja Vest: Favoring those knives only? Equip the Ninja Vest for silent running, as well as a bonus knife and throwing star ammo.

Call Of Duty: Warzone

Resurgence Refocused: A new area of operations has opened: Fortune's Keep. Now that the remains of a massive explosion have torn the island apart, it's up to you to sweep the area for threats, both human and undead!

Welcome Back to Fortune's Keep: How has the island changed? We detail each of the 11 initial Points of Interest and the considerable changes contained within.

New Gameplay Features: A wealth of new gameplay features are coming to Fortunes Keep, including a limited-time Contract to eradicate Zombie Nests, Zombies power-ups, Extendable Bridges, and a new score Tracker detailing your Squad Wipe Streaks.

Call of Duty: Warzone Ranked Resurgence: Ranked Play arrives in Fortune's Keep, with the same fundamentals, and uses the Resurgence rules for the first time. Expect a stack of impressive rewards for your grind, and BR Ranked Play to come later in the year.

Modern Warfare III Zombies

The Dark Aether Story Act Continues: Operation Deadbolt Strike Teams are tasked to confront a new anomaly in the Exclusion Zone.

Enter the Second Rift: Face down the largest infested Stronghold you've encountered as you enter a new and terrifying Rift.

New Challenges and Schematics: Unlock Prestige levels to acquire Zombies challenges and gather three new Schematics to aid your progress.

Warlord Keres: An elusive chemical warfare specialist, Keres has set up some impressive defenses at the Killhouse in the Orlov Military Base. Prepare effectively before attempting to take her out.

Across Both Games

Weapons Detail: Season 2 continues the weapons drop with four new Base Weapons to utilize: the BP50 AR, RAM-9 SMG, SOA Subverter BR, and Soulrender melee sword.

Getting Attached: Seven Aftermarket Parts are yours to unlock, including the JAK Limb Ripper underbarrel chainsaw, perfect for sinking into zombie flesh!

Become the Undead Elite with BlackCell: Purchase and obtain exclusive access to a special cadre of undead Operator Skins, led by the skeletal John Doe: All are resplendent in dripping gold with a glowing ethereal purple hue!

Rick Grimes and Kate Laswell Headline the Season 2 Battle Pass: Purchase the Season 2 Battle Pass and instantly unlock Rick Grimes from AMC's The Walking Dead's, as well as Station Chief Kate Laswell.

New Store Offerings: Play as Michonne from AMC's The Walking Dead, "Let 'em Cook" with a new CDL Pack and celebrate Black History Month on February 8 with a free gift pack featuring cultural inspirations designed by our team.

New Challenges, Events, and Progression: Learn all about the Weekly Challenges and Season 2 Events, starting with exclusive undead rewards as the Horde Hunt gets underway, and check out the Prestige rewards as you grind your way to Level 450.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!