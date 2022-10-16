The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 Launches In December

Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment revealed The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution is coming in December. Originally set for 2023, the team will be bringing the next chapter of this offshoot VR story from the main plotline to Meta Quest 2 on December 1st, 2022. Along with the news came a brand new trailer for you to see where the game is at before it comes out in about seven weeks. Enjoy watching it below!

"Saints & Sinners wowed both fans and critics alike with its immersive take on The Walking Dead universe. Chapter 2: Retribution brings us even more action, more tension, more walkers, and more human stories to remind us all that we are just a few social barriers away from tearing one another apart for an extra day of survival. Making use of anything you can safely scavenge before the herd comes down on you, then take on dangerous missions to find even greater rewards, finding and crafting the ultimate arsenal to take on threats both living and undead. There's plenty of things in the world out to end you, but an even greater number of methods to survive your way."

"With complex physics and feedback, players feel each lumbering swing of an axe, the rumble of gunfire during a firefight, and the desperate struggle as they throw grasping walkers off of them. Each new weapon found and new enemy to face is another opportunity for players to experience unique, gritty battles that can't be found anywhere else. Resources have dwindled, a new terrifying threat stalks the streets, and the Tower pushes for even greater control of the city. Those exiled are trapped in the middle of it all. How will you shape the future of this city, what choices and consequences will you have to deal with as multiple targets are painted on your back? This is Chapter 2 of the Saints & Sinners story."